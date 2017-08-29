Mitchell finishes 10th in dance opener

Mitchell was sixth in the hip-hop discipline and eighth in both jazz and pom to score 197.5 points. Sioux Falls Washington won the competition with 266.5 points.

The Kernels were 11th overall in cheer with 162.5 points, scoring eighth in the stunt/tumble divisions. Washington won the cheer title 254.5 points.

The Kernels are at the Yankton Invitational on Sept. 7 for their next action.