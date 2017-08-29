It was a balanced attack for MCS, capitalizing on 10 aces. Charlotte Haag had four aces, while Adeline Grant added four aces and five digs and Maggie Reynen and Anna Cooper each had three kills. Cooper had two blocks and Erica Thompson had seven assists and eight digs.

For the Crusaders, Shariah Brockel had five kills and Susan Wilken had five assists, 11 digs and two aces. Beth Konechne added three kills and an ace.

Sunshine Bible won the junior varsity match in two sets. Mitchell Christian (1-0) will play Tuesday at Wessington Springs. SBA (0-2) plays at Kimball/White Lake Thursday in Kimball.

Ethan 3, Kimball/White Lake 0

WHITE LAKE — Ethan swept Kimball/White Lake in straight sets in a prep volleyball match on Tuesday in White Lake. Set scores were 25-18, 28-26, 25-23.

Karly Gustafson led the Rustlers with nine kills, five blocks and four aces. Jada Plastow added nine kills and five digs. Cameryn Logan contributed three kills, three blocks and two aces. Jessica Bartscher dished out 24 assists.

For Kimball/White Lake, Darby Deffenbaugh recorded 30 digs, six kills and two aces. Heather Munsen chipped in with 17 assists and five aces. Grace Konechne added seven kills and two blocks, while Sage Pulse put down six kills.

Kimball/White Lake won the junior varsity match 2-0.

Ethan (3-1) hosts Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Thursday. KWL (1-1) takes on Sunshine Bible Academy Thursday in Kimball.

Menno 3, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

MENNO — Paige Heckenlaible recorded 11 kills and nine digs to lead Menno past Tripp-Delmont/Armour 3-0 in a high school volleyball match on Tuesday in Menno. Set scores were 25-15, 25-14 and 25-14.

Ashton Vaith had a match-high 17 digs, three kills, two blocks, two assists and one ace, while Hailey Fergen added four kills, four digs, nine assists and one ace.

For TDA, Mattilynn Reiner had five kills, four blocks, four digs and one ace, while Brianna Stoebner added four kills, nine digs and one ace.

Menno (1-0) hosts Freeman Academy/Marion on Thursday. TDA (0-2) will play at Bridgewater-Emery Thursday in Emery.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 3, Bon Homme 0

TYNDALL — Beulah Black Cloud had 10 kills and six blocks to lead Andes Central/Dakota Christian past Bon Homme 3-0 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday in Tyndall. Set scores were 25-13, 25-13 and 25-12.

Megan Mudder had four kills, two aces, while Brianna Deurmier had 14 digs and two aces and Mackenzie Muckey added five kills.

For Bon Homme, Ciera Himes had four kills, while Rachel Sestak had 13 digs.

ACDC (3-1) plays at Avon Thursday. Bon Homme (0-3) hosts West Central on Thursday in Tyndall.

Hanson 3, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 1

ALEXANDRIA — No. 5 Hanson improved to 4-0 on the season with a 3-1 win over Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in a prep volleyball match on Tuesday in Alexandria. Set scores were 25-12, 25-16, 23-25 and 25-15.

Brookelyn Slaba had 13 kills and nine digs, while Brookelyn Weber added 10 kills and seven digs and Heather Kayser recorded 35 assists and nine digs.

Tesa Jensen led the Blackhawks with 10 kills and three blocks, while Abby Doering added seven kills and eight digs and Madi Moody chipped in 15 digs. Tristan Ziebart finished with 16 assists and 10 digs for a double-double in the loss.

Hanson, which won the JV match 2-0, plays at Parkston on Thursday. SCW (2-2) plays at Ethan on Thursday.

Burke/South Central 3, Winner 0

BURKE — Burke/South Central swept Winner 3-0 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday in Burke. Set scores were 25-17, 25-20 and 26-24.

Lahna Matucha and Taylee Indahl led the Cougars with 15 kills apiece. Matucha added 19 digs and Indahl had 13 digs, to go along with three aces. Teah Serr added 12 digs and three aces. Ryahna Schweigert and Santanya Matucha had three and two aces respectively. Bobbi Jo Wischmann had 37 assists. Brecken Bartling and Shawntel Sharpfish had two blocks for B/SC.

For Chamberlain, Morgan Hammerbeck had 16 digs, 10 kills and two blocks. Abby Marts added 15 kills and seven kills. Ellie Brozik had five kills and Gracie Littau had 21 assists.

Burke/South Central (2-0) plays at Chamberlain Tuesday. Winner (1-2) plays in a triangular at Valentine, Neb., on Thursday against Valentine and Ainsworth (Neb.).

Avon 3, Parkston 1

AVON — After dropping the first set, Avon earned a 3-1 win over Parkston in prep volleyball action on Tuesday in Avon. Set scores were 23-25, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-23.

Livi Jurrens and Cheylee Nagel each had 11 kills and Hannah VanGerpen added 13 assists and four aces. Nagel finished with 19 digs for a double-double, while Lauren Sees had 18 digs.

For Parkston, Brenna Walz and Paige Semmler each had seven kills, while Faith Rands recorded 42 digs and Lauren Reiner had 21 digs.

Avon (2-0) will host Andes Central/Dakota Christian Thursday, while Parkston (2-4) hosts Hanson on Thursday.

Canistota 3, Gayville-Volin 0

CANISTOTA — Canistota started its season with a sweep of Gayville-Volin in high school volleyball action on Tuesday in Canistota. Set scores were 25-15, 25-16 and 25-12.

Noelle Hofer led the Hawks with 14 kills, eight digs, seven aces, six assists and two blocks, while Cassidy Keller had 25 digs, seven aces and two kills. Hannah Parry finished the game with 25 assists and six aces. Gayville-Volin, which won the JV match, was led by Lanny Clark, who had nine digs and four kills.

Canistota (1-0) plays Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Thursday in Canistota. Gayville-Volin (1-3) plays Alcester-Hudson on Thursday in Alcester.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Bridgewater-Emery 0

EMERY — Mount Vernon/Plankinton swept Bridgewater-Emery in straight sets in a high school volleyball match on Tuesday in Emery. Set scores were 25-16, 26-24 and 25-23.

Katlyn Briggs powered the Titans with 10 kills and four blocks. Reagan Klooz added 14 assists, Destiney Haak added four aces and Camie Walz had 12 digs.

For Bridgewater-Emery, Joslyn Schrank had 12 digs and one ace. Katelyn Kotas contributed 10 digs, four kills and one ace. Andrea Gorriz added seven digs and Sydney Hoffman put down six kills. Sophia Potter added six assists.

MVP won the junior varsity match 25-16, 18-25 and 15-10.

MVP (1-0) will host Corsica-Stickney Thursday in Plankinton. Bridgewater-Emery (0-2) hosts Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Thursday.

Chester Area 3, McCook Central/Montrose 0

MONTROSE — Chester Area downed McCook Central/Montrose 3-0 in a prep volleyball action on Tuesday in Montrose. Set scores were 25-23, 25-18 and 25-22.

Aleah Ries led the Fighting Cougars with eight kills and 18 digs, while Abigail Van Ruler put down seven kills. Kenna Kranz added 16 digs, six kills and two blocks. Morgan Koepsell contributed five kills and two blocks. Emily Bies contributed 16 assists, 11 digs and two aces.

Jadon Wages led Chester with 13 digs, 10 kills and two blocks. Dakota Alfson added seven digs and Hailey Ewoldt dished out 17 assists. Makenna Larson had 29 digs.

Chester Area (2-0) plays at Baltic on Sept. 5. MCM (2-4) plays at No. 5 Parker on Thursday.

Stanley County 3, Chamberlain 2

FORT PIERRE — Stanley County edged Chamberlain in five sets in a prep volleyball match on Tuesday in Fort Pierre. Set scores were 25-14, 19-25, 13-25, 26-24 and 15-13. No other information was reported.

Chamberlain (1-1) hosts Wagner on Thursday. Stanley County (2-1) hosts Timber Lake and White River on Saturday.

Lyman 3, White River 1

WHITE RIVER — Lyman topped White River 3-1 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday in White River. Set scores were 27-25, 26-24, 16-25 and 25-18. No other information was reported.

Lyman (1-0) plays at Gregory on Thursday. White River (0-1) plays at New Underwood on Thursday.

Gregory 3, St. Francis Indian 0

ST. FRANCIS — Gregory downed St. Francis in straight sets in prep volleyball action on Tuesday in St. Francis. Set scores were 25-20, 25-15 and 25-21. No other information was reported.

Gregory (1-1) will host Lyman on Thursday.

Freeman 3, Irene-Wakonda 2

WAKONDA — Freeman edged Irene-Wakonda in five sets in a prep volleyball match on Tuesday in Wakonda. Set scores were 25-20, 12-25, 25-20, 22-25 and 15-8. No other information was reported.

Freeman (2-0) hosts Howard on Thursday. I-W (1-2) hosts Bridgewater-Emery Sept. 7 in Wakonda.

Wessington Springs 3, Iroquois 0

IROQUOIS — Wessington Springs swept Iroquois in straight sets in a prep volleyball match on Tuesday in Iroquois. Set scores were 25-14, 25-13 and 25-12.

Wessington Springs (1-0) hosts Mitchell Christian Tuesday, while Iroquois (0-1) plays at Hendricks (Minn.) Tuesday.

Alcester-Hudson 3, Scotland 0

ALCESTER — Alcester-Hudson swept Scotland in a prep volleyball match on Tuesday in Alcester.

Set scores were 25-15, 27-25 and 25-16. No other information was reported.

Alcester-Hudson (2-0) hosts Gayville-Volin on Thursday. Scotland (0-2) plays at Viborg-Hurley Thursday in Viborg.

Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19

Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-15, 27-25, 25-16

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Bon Homme, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12

Arlington def. Colman-Egan, 25-11, 25-18, 25-23

Avon def. Parkston, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23

Baltic def. Beresford, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23

Belle Fourche def. St. Thomas More, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18

Brookings def. Huron, 19-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 15-8

Burke/South Central def. Winner, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24

Canistota def. Gayville-Volin, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12

Castlewood def. Flandreau, 25-21, 25-15, 25-15

Chester def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22

Clark/Willow Lake def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-17, 25-23

Dakota Valley def. Tri-Valley, 25-5, 25-12, 25-11

Dell Rapids def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24

Deubrook def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-14

Dupree def. McLaughlin, 25-10, 25-15, 25-7

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Castlewood, 25-12, 25-6, 25-16

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22

Ethan def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-18, 28-26, 25-23

Faith def. Bison, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-20, 12-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-8

Gregory def. St. Francis Indian, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21

Groton Area def. Ipswich, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

Hanson def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-12, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15

Herreid/Selby Area def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15

Highmore-Harrold def. James Valley Christian, 12-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19

Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 25-17, 17-25, 25-12, 25-17

Lyman def. White River, 27-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-18

Madison def. Canton, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14

Menno def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14

Milbank def. Deuel, 25-19, 25-10, 25-17

Mitchell Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14

Moorhead, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Washington, 23-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20, 15-6

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-16, 26-24, 25-23

New England, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19

Northwestern def. Sisseton, 25-2, 25-6, 25-4

Parker def. Sioux Valley, 20-15, 25-15, 23-26, 25-6, 15-8

Redfield/Doland def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18

Sioux Falls Christian def. Garretson, 25-11, 25-8, 25-13

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brandon Valley, 25-20, 25-14, 25-13

South Border, N.D. def. North Border, 25-15, 14-25, 25-19, 25-9

Spearfish def. Sturgis, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

Stanley County def. Chamberlain, 25-14, 19-25, 13-25, 26-24, 15-13

Sully Buttes def. Faulkton, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-11

Vermillion def. Lennox, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19

Wall def. Jones County, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17

Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-21, 25-8, 25-18

Wessington Springs def. Iroquois, 25-14, 25-13, 25-12

West Central def. Tea Area, 17-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-14, 16-14

Wilmot def. Waubay/Summit, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18

Yankton def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-16, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20