Huskies' new home: Bridgewater-Emery unveils new gymnasium

The previous home opener for the volleyball team was scheduled for Aug. 22 against McCook Central/Montrose, but that was moved to Montrose as the Emery gym was not ready.

Tuesday's match was a culmination of months and even years of work toward building the gymnasium.

"It's kind of a feeling of we're glad we are getting to the end of a project," Bridgewater-Emery Superintendent Jason Bailey said. "A feeling of relief I should say from my standpoint. When you are building a project and you get to the end, it's a good feeling."

The gymnasium is equipped with two scoreboards—one that features a video board and another that will also keep track of statistics. There's also a stage on one end of the gymnasium, along with locker rooms, a concession stand and a lobby area.

But for Bridgewater-Emery Middle and High School Principal Christena Schultz, her favorite part is the design of the hardwood floor.

The free throw lanes and the center court are stained darker than the rest of the floor. There's a "BE" printed in blue on the center court and there's "HUSKIES" printed on each end.

Schultz kept community members updated on the progress of the gymnasium through social media outlets and the feedback was also positive at the design of the floor.

"The majority of the comments that I am hearing are very, very impressed with our floor design," Schultz said. "That is probably my favorite part, too, is just the design of the floor. It is just very classy looking."

The athletes reaction has been similar. Schultz is an assistant volleyball coach and she said the players asked to play open gym on Monday night to get a feel for their new home.

"Several times they kept saying 'I can't believe this is ours,' " Schultz said. "As the adult, I reminded them of how blessed they are and how fortunate they are to have a facility like this."

The facility is a major upgrade over the old Emery gym, which Bailey said was built in the 1950s. He said the Bridgewater gym was built in 1928.

Schultz has been a part of the Emery School District for 25 years and part of the Bridgewater School District for 13 years. She's seen her fair share of other gymnasiums and always wanted her athletes to have a venue they'd be proud to call home.

And Tuesday's volleyball match was the first time the Huskies called the venue home.

"I think it's something that our students really deserve," Schultz said.