Mitchell offense moving in the right direction

The No. 2 Kernels marched down the field on their first possession of the season as Drew Kitchens' 24-yard touchdown run capped off a 9-play, 50-yard drive. The touchdown by Kitchens was an impressive option-play. Nelson was able to shake one tackle and carry the ball to the 10-yard line. While he was getting wrapped up, he pitched the ball to a wide-open Kitchens, who was trailing him and easily carried the ball the final 10 yards for the score.

"It was a lot of fun to watch," VanOverschelde said about this team's offense on Saturday. "One thing that was very noticeable in that first half—our receivers were blocking downfield. That was a big difference."

On that opening drive, the Kernels weren't afraid to engage that new offensive line, running seven times. By the end of the game, Mitchell recorded 284 yards of total offense, with 264 yards coming on the ground.

Max led the way with 131 rushing yards on 16 carries and his longest run—a 49-yard burst up the middle down to the Watertown 3-yard line—was the key play in Mitchell's second scoring drive (11 plays, 77 yards). The junior fullback finished the drive by hauling in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Nelson—Mitchell's first completed pass of the game.

"Carson ran that drive himself, basically," Nelson said on Saturday. "Coach called that play and it's a run-pass option so I could have ran it (for a touchdown), but I thought Carson deserved the touchdown there so I just threw it to him."

The passing attack struck once again when Nelson found wide receiver Jordan Dirkes for a 15-yard yard touchdown pass, which wrapped up an 8-play, 55-yard scoring drive.

"Kiel made plays and it was great to see Jordan Dirkes on that other end of that touchdown," VanOverschelde said. "He was struggling a little bit on the defensive side, so it's great to see kids to work hard to the next play and find success."

From the first game of the season, VanOverschelde said his offensive unit can draw plenty of positives, but still learn from some of the miscues. The Kernels were 0-for-3 on fourth down attempts and at-times struggled in short-yardage situations.

"We just need to get our fundamentals down and go hard the whole entire time," Nelson said. "We can't take any plays off."

Mitchell (1-0) takes on Brookings (1-0) in the Kernel Bowl at 7 p.m. Saturday at Joe Quintal Field.