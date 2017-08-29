Tigers sweep in home volleyball opener

The Tigers won 25-13, 25-18 and 25-16.

Rebecca Frick had nine kills and 11 digs, while Winner native Sydney Fritz had six kills and Wagner native Emily Brunsing had four kills for the Tigers. Bridgett Knobbe added 25 assists and Sara Herman, a true freshman from Reliance had 11 digs in the Libero spot.

DWU was assisted by a tough hitting night from Waldorf, as the Warriors had 25 hitting errors in three sets and finished with an .050 hitting percentage for the game. Kyra Platzek had 10 kills to lead Waldorf. DWU also beat Waldorf on Saturday in five sets in Orange City, Iowa.

DWU (4-2) will play three times this weekend in its annual Corn Palace Classic tournament. They host Grace (Neb.) at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by two matches Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. with Clarke (Kan.) and Dakota State at 7 p.m.