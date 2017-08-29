Kernels win third straight Marchand Cup

"Some of the younger guys stepped up," MHS head coach Mark Horan said. "The biggest thing was the consistency the pair of Max Dailey and Max Tupper had. They won every point they possibly could and played solid all day long."

Mitchell gained 3.5 points in the four ball, compared to Yankton's 2.5 points. In the scramble, the Bucks finished with four points, while Mitchell had two points and the Kernels won the singles 7-5.

Horan pointed to the single matches won by freshman Ben Pommer and seventh-grader Jackson Childs as turning points for the Kernels.

"Jackson had never played in a competitive event for us until today and he got a point," Horan said, adding chemistry between the two-man teams was important.

This is the fourth year of the tournament named in memory of Rob Marchand, who graduated from Yankton and coached golf in Mitchell before his death in 2014.

"We started sluggish in our first couple of events, but we seem to be getting it rolling again," Horan said. "We are starting to head towards our goals."

Buck-Kernel Challenge

Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course

Mitchell 12.5, Yankton 11.5

Four ball (best ball) — Holes 1-6

Michael Frick and Jimmie Cunningham (Y) def. Ethan Huber and Nick Bennett (M), 2 & 1; Max Dailey and Max Tupper (M) def. Austin Frick and Dalton Maibaum (Y), 1 up; Tate Krcil and Kade Clark (M) def. Simon Hacecky and Gavin Haselhorst (Y), 1 up; Jakob Studer and Liam Fergen (M) def. Jace Tramp and Jacob Cunningham (Y), 1 up; Chris Sternhagen and Kyle Withrow (Y), Brady Brosz and Ben Pommer (M), halved; Jerry Kosmatka and Colton Potts (Y) def. Ryan Krall and Jackson Childs (M) 2 & 1.

Scramble — Holes 7-12

M. Frick and Jimmie Cunningham (Y), Huber and Bennett (M), halved; Dailey and Tupper (M) def. A. Frick and Maibaum (Y) 2 up; Hacecky and Haselhorst (Y), Krcil and Clark (M), halved; Tramp and Jacob Cunningham (Y) def. Studer and Fergen (M), 1 up; Sternhagen and Withrow (Y) def. Brosz and Pommer (M), 4 & 2; Kosmatka and Potts (Y) def. Krall and Childs (M), 3 & 2.

Singles — Holes 13-18

Huber (M) def. M. Frick 2 & 1; Jimmie Cunningham (Y) def. Bennett (M), 2 & 1; Dailey (M) def. A. Frick, 3 & 1; Tupper (M) def. Maibaum (Y), 2 & 1; Hacecky (Y), Krcil (M), halved; Haselhorst (Y), Clark (M), halved; Tramp (Y) def. Studer (M), 2 up; Fergen (M) def. Jacob Cunningham (Y), 1 up; Sternhagen (Y) def. Brosz (M), 2 & 1; Pommer (M) def. Withrow (Y), 2 & 1; Kosmatka (Y) def. Krall (M), 3 & 1; Childs (M) def. Potts (Y), 2 & 1.