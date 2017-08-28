MCS cross country focused on building a lifestyle

"Our first objective is to have a love and passion for distance running and for this sport," Miedema said. "Cross country to me, is a lifelong sport. If they finish high school and stop with their training and their running, I feel like failed them as a coach."

And while the participation numbers aren't the highest (seven boys and one girl), Miedema has high hopes for both the MCS boys and girls participating in cross country.

On the boys side, MCS returns four letterwinners from last year's team, including junior Alec Nelson, who placed 18th at the Class B state meet last year. Joining Nelson are junior Braeden Nydam and freshmen Max Reynen and Nathanael Anderberg. All four runners competed in the varsity race of the Mitchell Invite on Saturday, while Nelson winning the 4,000-meter race with a time of 14:53.72. The remaining regular-season and postseason races will be 5,000 meters, or 5K.

"We have a lot of young blood that is eager to learn and eager to work hard," Miedema said. "That's always encouraging when you see a fresh group of young boys going out for the sport. It's fun to see where they continue to journey."

On the girls side, MCS has one lone varsity runner—Emily Strong, a senior competing for the first time. Last year's state qualifier for MCS—Adaya Plastow—is now running with the Ethan/Parkston team.

"I wish Adaya the best of luck," Miedema said. "I really hope she is continuing with her running."

Miedema said Strong dedicated a lot of time over the summer to distance running and added he hopes Strong continues to stick with the sport after the cross-country season passes.

Throughout the season, Miedema said his team will need to find ways to overcome midseason hurdles, as workouts get tougher and aches and pains start to mount. But he stressed the importance of embracing distance running as a lifestyle for more than just the two-month season.

"I want them to have a love and respect for the sport. From there, they become a lot more coachable," Miedema said. "We have all kinds of fun with it."

MCS competes in the MCM Invite today in Salem.