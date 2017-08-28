Excitement building for MHS cheer and dance teams

"We are doing really well and I'm proud of where we are at. The girls are working really hard,"

MHS dance coach Cassey VerHey said. "Pom is a little shaky, but we'll make it work. Hip-hop is always our strong suit and it's looking good this year too. Our jazz is amazing."

The MHS dance team has 20 girls on the dance roster, including 13 letterwinners and four seniors.

VerHey said Lauren Alexander has emerged as a leader, while she noted Kaylie Zens is one of the team's top dancers and noted Kayla Armstrong's versatility as a strong asset for the team.

After finishing 11th at last year's state meet, VerHey the team is eager to debut their new routine in front of a hometown crowd at halftime of Saturday's Kernel Bowl.

"We want to get them on the floor and get that experience, so we're more ready when state rolls around," VerHey said. "We're all really excited to get on the floor and show everyone what we got."

Large roster could bolster success for cheer team

On the cheer side, Mitchell will have 24 girls competing, which head coach Alisha Lockhart said is a big benefit for the Kernels. Lockhart noted the max number of girls competing in Class AA is 26 and Mitchell is only two girls shy of that number.

"I'm pretty sure this is the largest squad we'll ever have had on the floor," Lockhart said. "It's always nice to have some backups and the more numbers you have, the bigger your pyramid is and the more tricks you can do."

Last year, the team placed 13th at the state meet and the team has 10 returning letterwinners including 11 seniors.

Early this season, Lockhart said the team is focused on being safe and getting timing down.

"We're better than we were last year and that's the goal," said Lockhart, who is in her second year coaching the team.