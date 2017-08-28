Area football roundup: Avon upends No. 5 Cubs

Starting on Friday and ending Monday evening, Avon poured on the points for the team's first win of the season, taking down Class 9A No. 5-ranked Alcester-Hudson 72-36 in a nine-man shootout.

"I was joking with the kids that they would be able to tell their grandkids about how it took three days to win a game," Culver said. "Alcester-Hudson was well coached and I knew they would try to do some different things defensively and they did (compared to Friday). The good thing was between Friday and (Monday), we only got stopped once so I think offensively, we played pretty well."

Pretty well meant the Pirates ran for 457 yards on 46 carries and racked 507 yards of total offense in a game that had more than 900 combined total yards and 108 total points. Jacob Cihak was the main horse for the Pirates, running for 279 yards on 19 carries and six touchdowns. He also had 36 yards on four catches, made seven tackles and had an interception.

Avon led 46-20 when the game was halted Friday due to weather at halftime. The second half began with a nearly 8-minute offensive march for the Cubs, with A-H's Eli Skoglund finishing the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Avon slowly answered with a Cihak touchdown run to make it 52-28 and scored three more times in the fourth quarter to salt away the game.

"We didn't have to throw it hardly at all," Culver said. "We had a fourth and 10 that we converted and we were able to keep the ball on the ground. When you're able to do that, that's generally a recipe for success."

Avon's Brady Cameron was 6-for-10 passing for 50 yards with a touchdown. Tate Wynia added 143 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown, making 12 tackles, while Jimmy Schuurmans and Wyatt Duncan each had 10 tackles.

For Alcester-Hudson, Skoglund was 10-for-28 for 233 yards passing and two touchdowns, plus a rushing score. Jadon Micke had two rushing touchdowns and 54 yards on 13 carries, plus six catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Avon (1-1) is at Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Friday for a game in Tripp. Alcester-Hudson (1-1) returns west on Friday to face No. 3 Corsica-Stickney in Corsica.

Scoring summary

First quarter

A: Brady Cameron 4 run (Jacob Cihak run)

A: Cihak 5 run (Levi DeJong pass from Cameron)

AH: Jadon Micke 2 run (run failed)

A: Cihak 58 run (Tate Wynia run)

Second quarter

A: Cihak 40 run (Wynia run)

A: Cihak 13 run (Cihak run)

AH: Micke 64 pass from Eli Skoglund (run failed)

AH: Micke 22 run (Skoglund run)

A: Wynia 1 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

AH: Skoglund 2 run (Micke pass from Skoglund)

Fourth quarter

A: Cihak 2 run (pass failed)

A: Wyatt Duncan 2 run (pass failed)

AH: Trevor Stene 58 pass from Skoglund (Skoglund run)

A: DeJong 10 pass from Cameron (Jimmy Schuurmans pass from Cameron)

A: Cihak 23 run (pass failed)

Irene-Wakonda 62, Hanson 36

IRENE — Irene-Wakonda scored 41 points in the second half Saturday to pull away from Hanson and win a nine-man football battle 62-36.

The Eagles were paced by Trey King, who was 4-for-8 passing for 138 yards and adding 208 yards on 13 carries, with six total touchdowns (4 rushing, 2 passing). Brendan Sokolowski had five catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, while Cody Oien scored three times — on a rushing touchdown, an interception return and a kickoff return. On defense for the Eagles, Matt Roth had 21 tackles, while Sokolowski added 17.

Matt Kayser had a big game for Hanson, rushing 18 times for 206 yards and scoring two touchdowns, including hauling in a 41-yard touchdown pass. Donnie Weber was 5-for-11 passing for 58 yards and a touchdown. Kayser had five tackles and two sacks for the Beavers' defense. The Beavers had 352 rushing yards but were outgained by a slim 410-406 margin.

Irene-Wakonda (2-0) plays at Chester Area Friday, while (1-1) Hanson hosts Viborg-Hurley in Alexandria Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

IW: Brendan Sokolowski 30 pass from Trey King (Tate Gale kick)

Second quarter

H: Matt Kayser 44 pass from Donnie Weber (Kayser run)

IW: King 5 run (Gale kick)

IW: Cody Oien 13 interception return (Gale kick)

Third quarter

IW: Sokolowski 57 pass from King (Gale kick)

H: Kayser 1 run (conversion failed)

IW: Oien 45 run (Gale kick)

H: Brandon Mentele 3 run (Kayser run)

IW: Oien 85 kick return (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

IW: King 62 run (Gale kick)

H: Mentele 8 run (Landon Sapp run)

IW: King 33 run (Gale kick)

IW: King 90 run (Gale kick)

H: Reggie Slaba 3 run (conversion failed)