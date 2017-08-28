Howard staying humble despite success

Howard opened the season unranked in the inaugural South Dakota Prep Media football poll. It has since narrowly defeated Garretson (32-30) and Canistota/Freeman (27-26) to start the season. Garretson was No. 5 in Class 9AA and Canistota/Freeman was No. 1 in Class 9A before Howard beat both teams.

The Tigers now find themselves No. 2 in Class 9A with 135 points and seven first-place votes in the latest poll. But despite the instant success, coach Pat Ruml and his staff are keeping the Tigers focused on the task at hand.

"We try to keep them pretty level-headed," said Ruml, who was breaking down film with the players on Monday. "This film session going on right now—we will be kind of hard on some kids—but I think they understand if you are going to be to the level they want to get to, they are going to take everybody's best shot."

Lineman Aidyn Feldhaus, one of the team's seven seniors, echoed Ruml's sentiments.

"I would say it definitely feels good—just because of everything we have been through as a team. It's been a tough couple years," Feldhaus said. "At the same time, we have two wins, but it could very easily be two losses at the same time. So it's good, but we are not happy with that."

Feldhaus was a freshman when the Tigers won the Class 9A state title in 2014, but they've since experienced two straight tough years. Last year, the Tigers had 15 players on the roster and Ruml said they only suited 12 on game days. The depleted Tigers started 0-4 last season, finished 3-6 and were bounced in the first round of the Class 9B playoffs.

But now with an infusion of 11 freshmen, Howard has 28 on the roster.

"We have got a big freshmen class and I had some guys that didn't come out last year to come out this year," Ruml said. "We've got them to come out and they've done a nice job. It's nice having some depth back again."

The Tigers were dedicated in the summer. They organized 7-on-7 drills once a week and also attended team camps in Mitchell, Arlington and Madison.

"We felt very confident there and we felt good about how we played there," Feldhaus said. "It's giving us some confidence coming into the year."

Ruml also points to the offseason conditioning program for the strong start to the season. He said players packed on between 10-15 pounds of muscle during the offseason. Ruml said conditioning has showed up late in the games.

He also praised his seniors for staying the course and turning the tide. The other seniors are Kalub Carmichael, Mitch Kramer, Ethan Cramer, Tate Schwader, Evan Kizer and Noah Hodges.

"These last two years have been growing pains for them," Ruml said. "Our seniors right now believe it's time to get the wins back up there."

The Tigers will host Parker in their home opener this Friday in Howard.