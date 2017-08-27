MHS soccer teams split with Spearfish

Mitchell jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and extend its lead to 3-0 before the Spartans added a late goal. Seemela Novak scored two goals, while Kyah Escobin also netted a goal for the Kernels.

"This was a complete team effort and was the best overall match that we have played all season," MHS head coach Bob Lemon said. "Defensively we were able to shut down Spearfish and really prevented them from doing what they wanted to do."

Lemon added hits team did a good job controlling the ball and keeping possession.

Mitchell (2-2-1) plays at Garretson on Saturday.

Kernel boys drop narrow contest

Fresh off its first win of the season, the MHS boys soccer team couldn't find the back of the net against Spearfish on Saturday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex.

The Spartans earned a narrow 1-0 win over the Kernels, who had four shots on goal.

"We continued to do a better job in the midfield, possessing the ball," MHS head coach Ken Novak said. "We need to make connect our first pass after we win the ball, especially in our defensive third."

Novak praised his defensive back line of Micah Moen, Ben Ziebarth, Nick Hanson and Dante Davis for keeping the Spartans offense at bay for most of the game. He added the next step is to find ways to distribute the ball and keep the ball after winning it back on defense.

Goalie Trevor Lambert had 15 saves in the loss.

Mitchell (1-4) plays Brookings on Sept. 5 in Mitchell.