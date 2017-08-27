In the tournament, Caitlyn Fischbach led the Wildcats with 21 kills.

Wagner went 2-2 in the tournament, beating MCM 2-1 (19-25, 25-21 and 25-22), Parkston 2-0 (25-22 and 25-16) and losing to Arlington and Northwestern. Faith Tyler recorded 22 kills in the four games.

MCM went 1-3, beating Arlington 2-1 (25-19, 19-25 and 25-16). Morgan Koepsell had eight kills, while Harley Miles recorded 23 digs in the win.

The host Trojans also went 1-3, beating MCM 2-1 (12-25, 25-18 and 25-18). Paige Semmler recorded seven kills, four blocks and one ace against the Fighting Cougars, while Faith Rands had 21 digs and two aces.

Parkston (2-3) plays at Avon on Tuesday, while MCM (2-3) hosts Chester Area on Tuesday in Montrose. Wagner (3-2) takes on Chamberlain on Thursday in Chamberlain.

Sioux Valley 3, Howard 1

VOLGA—After dropping the first set, Howard rallied to win the second set but couldn't keep the comeback on as Sioux Valley earned a 3-1 win in prep volleyball action on Saturday in Volga.

Set scores were 25-19, 24-26, 25-9 and 25-19.

For Howard, Cailey Hinker had 12 digs, while Citori Rentz added eight kills and six assists.

Howard (1-2) plays Freeman on Thursday in Freeman. Sioux Valley (2-0) hosts Parker on Tuesday in Volga.

Burke/South Central 3, Colome 1

COLOME—Lahna Matucha had nine kills and nine digs to lead the Burke/South Central volleyball team past Colome 3-1 on Saturday in Colome.

Set scores were 20-25, 25-19, 25-9 and 25-18.

Tressa Bull had eight kills and six blocks, while Taylee Indahl added six kills and four aces. Teah Serr recorded had five aces.

For Colome, Abby Kortan had four kills and one ace, while Alexa McKenzie had 12 digs.

Burke/South Central (1-0) plays Winner on Tuesday in Burke. Colome (0-1) plays in the Gregory tournament on Saturday in Gregory.

Chamberlain 3, Mobridge-Pollock 1

CHAMBERLAIN—Chamberlain outlasted Mobridge-Pollock 3-1 in prep volleyball action on Saturday in Chamberlain.

Set scores were 25-22, 23-25, 27-25 and 25-21.

Paige Reuer had a match-high 10 kills and six aces, while Jamie Pazour had 17 digs and Mady Handel added eight kills, four blocks and three aces.

For Mobridge-Pollock, Kaycee Redmond had seven kills and Kayley Borah added five aces and four blocks.

Chamberlain (1-0) plays Stanley County on Tuesday in Fort Pierre.