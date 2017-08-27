Mitchell volleyball team sweeps four matches in Huron

"It was very important for us to start out strong against Sioux Falls Roosevelt and we did," MHS head coach Deb Thill said. "That match set the tone for the whole day."

Thill said her team was firing on all cylinders, staying in system on offense and playing solid defense. Sioux Falls Washington gave Mitchell its toughest challenge in the last set of the day. The Warriors went up 20-15 on the Kernels in the second set, but Mitchell rallied and earned the sweep by winning the final set 26-24.

"We played consistent. Our serving was consistent, our passing was consistent and we played con "It's a long day. You play, then you sit, then you play and you don't know how to prepare for every match."

Mitchell finished the day with 153 digs, 88 kills, 84 assists, 26 aces and 10 blocks.

Against Roosevelt, Mackenzie Miller led the Kernels with 13 kills, seven digs, five aces and two blocks, while Carly Haring added five kills and three blocks. Mandy Schmidt had 24 assists and Chelsea Brewster added four kills, eight digs and an ace. Miller and Haring added six and five kills, respectively, against O'Gorman, while Bridget Thill racked up eight digs and Brooke Flemmer recorded three aces.

Brewster had nine digs, two blocks and eight kills against Rapid City Stevens, while Miller had 10 kills and Schmidt recorded 23 assists and two aces. In the final match against the Warriors, Miller led with eight kills and four aces, while Thill had 14 digs.

Mitchell (6-0) plays Yankton on Thursday in Mitchell.