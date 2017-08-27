Mitchell Christian's Nelson wins Mitchell Invite

Mitchell's strongest finish was Lucas Moller, who placed third with a time of 14:59.31, while Jared Mauer, who was the only other Kernel competing in the varsity race, finished 19th (16:52.43).

The girls race was dominated by Wagner's Alcista Dion, who claimed won the event with a time of 17:08.88. Kimball/White Lake's Sidney McCord placed second (17:32.30), while Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Maria Baker and Lorna Gregerson finished third (17:45.41) and fourth (18:00.06), respectively.

For the Kernels, Tyann Hart and Avia Haley finished sixth (18:12.54) and seventh (18:24.69), respectively, while Jazmyn Brinkman-Wall took 17th (19:20.18) and Annika Vermeulen placed 27th (20:50.29).

No team scores were kept at the event.

In the junior varsity races, Miller's Caden Gortmaker won the boys race with a time of 11:32.73, while Chamberlain's Ally Hough won the girls race (12:22.78).

Mitchell's Alexis Haiar won the middle school girls race with a time of 8:09 and Chamberlain's Declan Tveit won the middle school boys race.

Mitchell will compete at Augustana Invite on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell Invite

Saturday at Mitchell Middle School

Boys varsity (4K)

1. Alec Nelson, Mitchell Christian, 14:53.72; 2. Caden Tegethoff, Platte-Geddes, 14:57.66; 3. Lucas Moller, Mitchell, 14:59.31; 4. Connor Bertsch, Miller, 15:02.56; 5. Dalton Howe, Redfield-Doland, 14:14.79; 6. Colby Gatzke, Redfield-Doland, 15:20.03; 7. Lucas Lopez, Chamberlain, 15:31.06; 8. Daniel Fuoss, Tripp-Delmont/Armour; 9. Corydon Hanson, Kimball/White Lake, 16:00.93; 10. Bradyn Lhotak, Wagner, 16:05.60.

Other Mitchell and Mitchell Christian finishes: 19. Jared Mauer, M, 16:52.43; 20. Max Reynen, MCS, 16:54.91; 26. Nathanael Anderberg, MCS, 17:21.51;

Girls varsity (4K)

1. Alcista Dion, Wagner, 17:08.88; 2. Sidney McCord, Kimball/White Lake, 17:32.30; 3. Maria Baker, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 17:45.41; 4. Lorna Gregerson, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 18:00.06; 5. Taylor Eitemiller, Wagner, 18:07.65; 6. Tyann Hart, Mitchell, 18:12.54; 7. Avia Haley, Mitchell, 18:24.69; 8. Isabella Shepherd, Chamberlain, 18:27.47; 9. Christine Gaulke, Kimball/White Lake, 18:37.30; 10. Hallie Schmidt, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 18:40.51.

Other Mitchell and Mitchell Christian finishes: 17. Jazmyn Brinkman-Wall, M, 19:20.18; 27. Annika Vermeulen, M, 20:50.29; 43. Emily Strong, MCS, 24:31.60.