Patriots' Edelman suffers torn ACL, out for season

The Patriots feared the worst after the game and the full extent of the injury was determined Saturday after an MRI exam.

The team did not disclose a specific diagnosis but later confirmed Edelman suffered an injury to his right knee and will miss the 2017 season. The extent of the injury was first reported Saturday by the MMQB's Albert Breer.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday of him huggingEdelman after the Super Bowl win with a one-word caption: "Gladiator."

Edelman went down at 13:12 of the first quarter with a noncontact injury on the team's first drive.

The nine-year veteran out of Kent State had a step on linebacker Jarrad Davis and caught the ball at Detroit's 29-yard line. Edelman turned upfield and planted his right foot into the turf before immediately reaching to the back of his right knee. He was able to limp off the field before being taken by cart to the locker room. He finished the game with three catches and 52 yards.

Edelman has been Brady's most frequent target over the last four years. Edelman has reeled in 356 receptions for 3,826 yards and 20 touchdowns in that span. They have played eight seasons together.

"We've played together for a long time and I think there is great chemistry with what we're doing,'' Brady told reporters after the 30-28 win. "He's just an incredible player and teammate. Like I said, we're all hoping for the best. Hopefully whatever tests they have to do come back positively. We'll try and do our best to lift his spirits if we can and see what happens."

New England has a bevy of wide receivers, including offseason acquisition Brandin Cooks, Malcolm Mitchell, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola.

"You never want to see a guy leave the game due to injury," Amendola said Friday night. "It's a rough game. Stuff like that happens sometimes. He's there for us, we're there for him. Whatever it is, however it shakes out, he's a really tough kid. Mentally, physically, one of the toughest you'll find."

The 31-year-old Edelman, who signed a two-year contract extension during the offseason, had team highs in catches (98) and receiving yards (1,106) last season.

Edelman's most important catch -- in the eyes of Patriots fans -- was his shoestring reception that kept the team's comeback bid alive in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.