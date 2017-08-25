Cimpl: Tigers need to improve defensively

The 17th-ranked Tigers gave up 642 yards against the Trojans, who were led by quarterback Jacob Giles and his seven touchdowns and 452 passing yards. Austin Opdahl hauled in 17 catches for 333 yards and four touchdowns.

"On the perimeter, we struggled," DWU coach Ross Cimpl said. "Whether it was just missing tackles or coverage things—and again—you are going against some really good receivers and they made plays and we didn't."

Giles and Opdahl connected time and time again as they burned the DWU defensive backs. Mitchell Galloway added a pair of touchdown receptions.

"You have to give them credit," Cimpl added. "But we have got work to do technique-wise and schematically. We have to put guys in a better spot and that's something that is on me and we have to get better at that."

Offensively, quarterback Dillon Turner began his senior season with a strong performance. He went 19-for-27 for 292 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers had some fresh faces step up offensively, as well.

A number of area players excelled offensively. Howard grad Luke Loudenburg rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore rushed for 130 yards all of last season. Jace Pulse, a Kimball native, also had a breakout game with 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Parker Evans, a Chamberlain grad, also hauled in his first career touchdown playing tight end.

"Offensively, I thought those guys played a good game and there were some big highlights," Cimpl said.

DWU (0-1) will play at the University of Saint Mary on Sept. 2 in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Traveling trophy

The two rivals separated by 70 miles were not only playing for bragging rights, but also an added bonus this year.

The Trojans claimed the newly-established Chamber of Commerce Traveling Cup as a result of winning the game. Cimpl said the cup is sponsored by both the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce and Madison Chamber of Commerce.

The game was also in front of a packed crowd at Trojan Field. It was also the first college football game in South Dakota this season.

"I think it was an unbelievable crowd," Cimpl said. "I know offensively and defensively, our guys had to scream at the top of their lungs."

Former Kernels makes impact

A trio of former Mitchell Kernels made strong impressions in their first college action for the Tigers.

Wide receiver Spencer Neugebauer, who played running back in high school, caught five passes for 52 yards and had five kickoff returns for 85 yards. Fellow Mitchell grads Cody Reichelt and Seth Paulson also played in their first college games. Reichelt recorded a tackle and Paulson handled the kickoff duties.

"They played well," Cimpl said. "It was good being able to see those guys on the field and they got an idea of how college football is played."