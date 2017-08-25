Kernels earn first win of the season

The Kernels erased a 2-1 deficit, by scoring three unanswered goals and holding on for a 4-3 win over the Scoopers on Friday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex.

"It was a hard-earned win because we had to come from behind," MHS head coach Ken Novak said. "We really started to connect the ball in the midfield. We started to win the midfield and that set us up to send the ball forward."

Netting goals for the Kernels were Parker Roden, Mark Novak, Riley Kurtenbach and Dillon Robinson, Both Roden and Robinson scored via header, while Kurtenbach scored on a penalty kick.

"Parker Roden and Mark Novak both had strong performances tonight, winning the ball in the midfield and distributing it with composure," coach Novak said. "Ben Ziebarth and Dillon Robinson also were key playmakers"

Sturgis (1-3) added another goal to make the score 4-3, but the Kernels were able to hold on for the win. Mitchell goalie Trevor Lambert recorded 14 saves and the Kernels finished the game with nine shots on goal.

Novak credited Lambert for helping start the Mitchell offense with his distribution of the ball from the back of the defense and added the team is hoping to build of its first win.

"We want to bring the same energy and the same confidence (today) against Spearfish," Novak said. "We had to prove to ourselves that we could connect and we could put the ball in the back of the net."

Mitchell (1-3) hosts Spearfish at 1 p.m. today at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex.

Weather-shorten MHS girls soccer game ends in tie

The nightcap game between the MHS girls soccer team and Spearfish was called off shortly before halftime tied 0-0.

The game could not be completed because of severe weather and it will be ruled a tie for both teams.

"I felt like the girls played well for the most part especially considering that we had to play into an very stiff breeze," MHS head coach Bob Lemon said. " It was the first time that the girls had an opportunity to play with the new formation. There were some mistakes in coverage, but that is expected with a different formation. We learned some things tonight and hopefully can use that in the game (today)."

Mitchell (1-2-1) hosts Spearfish at 11 a.m. today at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex.