Mitchell's season opener delayed

It will now be played at 7 p.m. today in Watertown.

Mitchell coach Kent VanOverschelde said it was frustrating for the team to prepare for the game and then have it whipped away. He said he liked the Kernels pre-game approach to the game.

Now the Kernels will have to refocus again for the Arrows.

"It's probably tougher for me as the coach to probably adjust," VanOverschelde said. "Our kids are pretty resilient and have a great desire to play football. With that, we are going to kind of put our trust in them to simply just to get the rest that they need for that game on Saturday night."

The Kernels returned home to Mitchell Friday night and will return to Watertown Saturday afternoon to take a second crack at the game. But VanOverschelde has confidence they can regroup for today's game.

"I have a lot of confidence with them," he said. "We have to put our trust and faith in them that they are going to be a football team that is ready to play."