Moore powers Lynx past Stars

The start time was moved up an hour as San Antonio and South Texas braced for the rain and wind created by Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall on the Texas coast at about 9 p.m. CDT.

Sylvia Fowles (10 rebounds) and Natasha Howard added 11 points each for the Lynx (24-6) while Plenette Pierson and Jia Perkins hit for 10 points apiece for Minnesota.

San Antonio (7-25) clinched the league's worst record and had a four-game home win streak snapped in its final home contest. The Stars got 15 points each from Kayla Alexander and Kayla McBride, 11 points from Kelsey Plum and 10 rebounds from Alex Montgomery.

The Stars played without guard Moriah Jefferson, who was held out with right knee soreness.

San Antonio ran out to a 23-15 advantage after one quarter and led 28-26 with 7:09 to play in the second period before a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer by Moore, the latter at the 6:06 mark, pushed Minnesota to the lead that it would expand to 46-37 at halftime.

Moore poured in 18 points in the first half while Alexander led San Antonio with 11 points at intermission.

The game quickly got away from the Stars in the third quarter as Minnesota used its stout defense to expand its lead to 66-48 heading into the final 10 minutes. San Antonio closed to within 67-56 on a McBride layup with eight minutes to play, but the Lynx responded by scoring the game's next 10 points to put things out of reach

The Lynx now travel head to Los Angeles for a showdown with the Sparks on Sunday for the top spot in the WNBA. San Antonio's next outing is Sept. 1 at New York.