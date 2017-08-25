With Elflein and Nick Easton batting for the job, whichever player gets the call against San Francisco at U.S. Bank Stadium figures to be the starter for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against New Orleans.

"I think he's going to (be the starter this season), in my opinion,'' Collinsworth said of Elflein while watching practice Friday. "You draft somebody that high, he's playing well, you probably play him.''

Elflein was taken in the third round out of Ohio State. Collinsworth has been watching him on film and is very impressed.

"I think he has a chance to be a star,'' Collinsworth said. "He can really run. He can get out on screens and pulls, and he can get to the second level, and he's a physical guy. He was really fighting his tail off (in last week's 20-13 preseason loss at Seattle).''

Elflein started against the Seahawks, with Easton getting the nod at left guard in place of Alex Boone, out with a knee injury. Boone is expected to play against the 49ers, his former team.

The Vikings also are expected to have back left tackle Riley Reiff, who missed the first two preseason games with a back injury. The five players who start on the line Sunday are, barring injury, likely to be the five that begin the regular season.

Minnesota could have two rookie starters at key offensive spots, the other being Dalvin Cook at running back. Cook also raved Friday about Elflein.

"I like everything about Pat's game,'' Cook said. "He comes in every day ready to work. He doesn't say much, but when he comes out there, he's going to go to war for the team, and leave everything on the field. So you love to have players like Pat. And off the field he's just the greatest human being.''

Rudolph, Robison in doubt

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and defensive end Brian Robison are not expected to be available Sunday.

Rudolph, with a sleeve on his right leg, missed his second straight practice Friday. Robison, who has a leg injury, missed his fourth straight practice after limping off the field during a workout last Sunday.

Also sitting out practice Friday were wide receiver Moritz Bohringer and cornerback Terrell Sinkfield with undisclosed injuries.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who had missed two practices early in the week, went through a full workout. Heinicke landed on his right arm midway through the fourth quarter at Seattle but remained in the game.

In addition to Reiff and Boone, sitting out against the Seahawks were running back Latavius Murray, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, cornerback Trae Waynes, safety Andrew Sendejo and linebacker Kentrell Brothers. All seven could be available Sunday.

Exum at nickel

The Vikings are looking to use Mackensie Alexander at nickel back. If Alexander falters, Antone Exum could be an option.

Exum, exclusively a safety in his first three Minnesota seasons, has been splitting his time between safety and nickel and has pleased Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

"He's doing good,'' Zimmer said. "He's not making very many mistakes. Like I told him, it's about being able to trust him in doing the things we want him to do.''

Alexander, looking to replace the departed Captain Munnerlyn in the slot, played well in the preseason opener at Buffalo, but against the Seahawks he had the lowest rating by Pro Football Focus for any Vikings defensive player.

Exum was a cornerback at Virginia Tech. He likes the aggressive nature of playing the nickel.

"It's been going well with I think the increased reps,'' Exum said.

Exum, who missed all of last season with a leg injury and has battled injuries throughout his Minnesota career, is looking for more than just to make the team.

"Not only is my goal to make the 53-man roster, but have a contribution on defense as well,'' Exum said. "So that's what I'm working towards."