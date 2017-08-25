Kernel boys golf places 6th at Huron

Coach Mark Horan said it was another positive step for the young Kernels, who have one senior on the roster. Horan added the team has taken a better mental approach, while also improving on the short game.

"At the beginning of the year, we had a lot of belief in the team and we didn't start off very good," Horan said. "But now some of the talent is starting to show through and we are getting a lot more competitive. We had some good scores today."

Sioux Falls O'Gorman's Justin Kolb shot a 4-under-par 68 to claim individual medalist honors, leading the Knights to the team title with a score of 291. Mitchell's lone senior Tate Krcil carded a 5-over-par 77 and tied for 10th place. Horan said it was Krcil's best career round.

"He said he just played solid all day," Horan said. "Both nines were the same score. So he was pretty consistent."

Ethan Huber shot an 82, while Max Tuper (84) and Nick Bennett (86) were right behind him. Jakob Stuber and Max Dailey shot a 91 and a 94, respectively.

The Kernels will host Yankton in the Marchand Cup event on Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course. Named after late Mitchell coach and Yankton alumnus Rob Marchand, the event is modeled after the Ryder Cup.

"That's always a really fun event," Horan said. "The guys look forward to it every year. It's a Ryder Cup format and it's something different. We are really looking forward to competing with Yankton."

Huron Invitational

Friday at Broadland Creek GC, Huron (par 72)

Team Results: 1. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 291; 2. Aberdeen Central, 309; 3. Rapid City Stevens, 311; 4. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 317; 5. Aberdeen Roncalli, 327; T-6. Yankton, 329; T-6. Mitchell, 329; T-6. Watertown, 329; 9. Pierre, 332; 10. Huron, 334; 11. Brandon Valley, 336; 12. Tea Area, 338; 13. Harrisburg, 341; 14. Brookings, 351; 15. Rapid City Central, 383; 16. Chamberlain, 385.

Individual Results (top-15): 1. Justin Kolb, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 68; T-2. Bryce Hammer, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 71; T-2. Austin Hoss, Pierre, 71; T-2. Jonah Dohrer, Aberdeen Central, 71; 5. Sam Batta, Watertown, 72; 6. Bennett Lundy, Aberdeen Central, 73; 7. Nolan Wiegel, Huron, 74; 8. Lane Jensen, Rapid City Stevens, 75; T-9. Brock Murphy, Tea Area, 76; T-9. Michael Statz, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 76; T-9. Lucas Schaefbauer, Aberdeen Roncalli, 76; T-9. Blake Dornbush, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 76; T-10. Ben Daane, Rapid City Stevens, 77; T-10. Ryan Neft, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 77; T-10. Tate Krcil, Mitchell, 77; T-10. Ethan Vikander, Aberdeen Central, 78.

Other Mitchell Golfers: Ethan Huber, 82; Max Tupper, 84; Nick Bennett, 86; Jakob Stuber, 91; Max Dailey, 94.