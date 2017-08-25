Severe weather forces many area postponements
Severe weather that wiped a majority of Eastern South Dakota on Friday night forced many postponements.
Here's a list of football games that were scheduled for Friday and postponed.
• Wagner at Mount Vernon/Plankinton postponed to noon Saturday in Mount Vernon.
• Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central postponed to 5 p.m. Saturday in Woonsocket.
• Mitchell at Watertown postponed to 7 p.m. Saturday in Watertown.
The following games were started but postponed and will be continued later:
• Howard at Canistota/Freeman to noon Saturday in Freeman.
• Gregory at Parkston postponed to 7 p.m. Saturday in Parkston.
• Menno/Marion at Viborg-Hurley postponed to 7 p.m. Monday in Viborg.