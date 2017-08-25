Search
Police: Some Mitchell streets flooded from weather

    Severe weather forces many area postponements

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 9:14 p.m.
    A double rainbow begins to appear as the rain stops but lightning continues forcing the Watertown Arrows football team to wait by the their locker room to play Mitchell High School as lightning forced the Kernels game against Watertown to be postponed until Saturday at 7 p.m. in Watertown. (Matt Gade / Republic)

    Severe weather that wiped a majority of Eastern South Dakota on Friday night forced many postponements.

    Here's a list of football games that were scheduled for Friday and postponed.

    • Wagner at Mount Vernon/Plankinton postponed to noon Saturday in Mount Vernon.

    • Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central postponed to 5 p.m. Saturday in Woonsocket.

    • Mitchell at Watertown postponed to 7 p.m. Saturday in Watertown.

    The following games were started but postponed and will be continued later:

    • Howard at Canistota/Freeman to noon Saturday in Freeman.

    • Gregory at Parkston postponed to 7 p.m. Saturday in Parkston.

    • Menno/Marion at Viborg-Hurley postponed to 7 p.m. Monday in Viborg.

