Then Kallman injured the medial collateral ligament in his right knee against Vancouver on June 24. He tried to play the second half but was quickly subbed off in the draw. He missed the next two games.

On July 6, Kallman felt a pain in his groin area during his rehab and went to the emergency room. He was diagnosed with testicular torsion, where a testicle twists, reduces blood flow and increases pain and swelling. Kallman, 26, had surgery that day and was in bed for about a week during the Loons' international break.

"At one point, we thought, 'My God, he might be out for the season,' " United coach Adrian Heath said. "That's the severity of it."

Kallman returned to play 90 minutes in the scoreless draw against Houston on July 19 and went an hour against New York Red Bulls on July 29.

"I played in those two games and wasn't really fully fit," Kallman said. "I was only two weeks out of surgery, and my knee wasn't quite 100 percent yet. Ever since then I've been trying to get my body right."

Kallman tweaked the groin area Aug. 14 and cut short his training session for another visit to the doctor. He was given a good prognosis and played a full 90 minutes in United's spirited, last-minute 2-1 loss to Seattle on Sunday. In the middle of the match, Kallman laid in pain on the turf of CenturyLink Field, staring at the sky.

"We knew I was going to get hit there eventually," Kallman said afterward. "It was only a matter of time. That one hurt there, but I'm good."

Kallman trained on the side during Thursday's session, and Heath said he was hopeful Kallman could play Saturday night against Chicago at Toyota Park.

But there are more layers to Kallman's toughness and dedication. Well before the knee and groin-area injuries, Kallman had committed to be an assistant coach with the Hill-Murray boys soccer team this fall.

Kallman coached within the Woodbury Soccer Club during his previous pro seasons out of need for extra cash, but his better MLS salary of $68,000 — which is close to the league minimum — makes a side gig no longer a necessity.

Kallman said he signed up to help out because he wants help young Minnesota players — like he once was — get better.

"It's fun to help people improve and teach the little things that I've learned over the years, especially when it comes to defending," Kallman said. "I like to teach defending a lot. I think I can help these kids learn basic things."

Kallman joined head coach Jeff Zupfer's staff as a roving coach from the eighth-grade team up to varsity level. The flexibility of his role is tailored to Kallman's MLS commitments.

After Kallman put in a 90-minute shift in the Loons' impressive 2-0 shutout win over Sporting Kansas City on May 7, he attended a Hill-Murray team meeting. Some high school players were at the match and showed up to the meeting wearing Loons gear.

"I think at first they were enamored by Brent because he's an MLS guy," Zupfer said. "But he is such a humble kid and a great teacher of the game that I think they go back and forth with Brent."

The Maplewood private school's team started fall practice Aug. 14 — the day Kallman had a spike in groin pain — but he has remained committed to his part-time coaching gig. The Pioneers often took the field at 8 a.m., and Kallman would come for the first 45 minutes before heading to the Loons' training grounds in Blaine. The Pioneers were back out on the field from 3 to 5 p.m., with Kallman joining them after 3:30.

Zupfer, who coached Kallman's sisters Krystle, Kylie and Kassey in club soccer, knows how this family operates, so he wasn't surprised how Brent remained steadfast through his personal setbacks.

"Well, he's a Kallman," Zupfer offered. "If you know anything of the Kallman family ... they play with such stubbornness. They are passionate kids, and (parents) Rich and Laura are great people. He's had a lot going on, and nobody in our program would ever know (about his groin-area injury). He comes to (Hill-Murray) training and runs off to get treatments.

"Once (the Kallmans) are into something," Zupfer said, "they put everything into it."