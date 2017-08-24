White Sox take 3 of 5 in series with Twins

Yolmer Sanchez homered and Kevan Smith had an RBI double for the White Sox, who also capitalized on some sloppy play by the Twins to build their lead and finish off the five-game series with back-to-back victories.

Chicago took three of five against Minnesota.

Holland (7-13) won for just the second time in his past 13 outings. He allowed just three hits, walked four and surrendered Minnesota's lone run on a Byron Buxton home run in the sixth inning.

The Twins put runners on second and third with one out in the ninth inning, but Juan Minaya pitched out of trouble to preserve the victory.

Jose Berrios (11-6) took the loss after allowing five runs (three earned) over 5 1/3 innings. Berrios struck out nine and walked three while giving up only four hits. He was let down more than once by Minnesota's defense.

Sanchez gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with two outs in the second inning when he hit a solo shot for his seventh home run of the season.

The White Sox took advantage of two Twins errors to score three runs in the fourth inning to build a 4-0 lead.

After Yoan Moncada walked and stole second, the rookie second baseman scored when Nicky Delmonico reached on an error by first baseman Mitch Garver.

Smith and Sanchez followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases before Tim Anderson drove in Delmonico with a fielder's choice grounder. Smith scored on Berrios' wild pick-off attempt.

NOTES: Chicago RF Leury Garcia left the game in the third inning due to back stiffness. He is considered day-to-day. ... White Sox 2B Yoan Moncada exited the game with shin splints in his right leg, an ailment Moncada told reporters Wednesday he expected to linger the rest of the season. ... Twins C Jason Castro was placed on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion after being hit by several foul balls on his catcher's mask Wednesday. Manager Paul Molitor said backup Chris Gimenez and rookie Mitch Garver would split the catching duties until Castro returns. OF Zack Granite was called from Triple-A Rochester to fill the roster spot. ... White Sox RF Avisail Garcia missed the Thursday game after his wife gave birth to their second child earlier in the day. Manager Rick Renteria said Garcia should be available to play on Friday night against the Detroit Tigers.