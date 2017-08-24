Set scores were 25-9 and 25-12.

Jada Campbell had four kills and two blocks, Allison Bahmuller added four kills, two blocks and one ace and Brookelyn Weber finished with four kills, five digs and one ace. Heather Kayser had 11 assists and six digs.

For the Thunder, Mackenzie Muckey had four kills, while Beulah Black Cloud recorded three kills, three blocks and three digs.

Hanson (3-0) plays Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Tuesday in Alexandria, while AC/DC (2-1) takes on Bon Homme on Tuesday in Tyndall.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 2, Corsica-Stickney 0

ALEXANDRIA—Sanborn Central/Woonsocket took home third place at the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament with a 2-0 win over Corsica-Stickney on Thursday in Alexandria.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-21.

Abby Doering had a match-high eight kills along with one block and six digs, while Tesa Jensen had five kills, three digs and two aces. Tristan Ziebart finished with 14 assists and nine digs and Sarah Morgan added 12 digs, three kills and one block.

Courtney Menning racked up 18 digs, three kills, two blocks, four assists and two aces for the Jaguars. Bridget Burke added 18 digs, three kills, one block and one assist. Lexi Tilton had 13 digs and three blocks, while Cameo Irwin and Alissa Kuyper each had six digs.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (2-1) takes on Hanson on Tuesday in Alexandria, while Corsica-Stickney (1-2) hosts Platte-Geddes on Tuesday in Corsica.

Gayville-Volin 2, Freeman Academy/Marion 1

ALEXANDRIA—Gayville-Volin topped Freeman Academy/Marion 2-1 in a consolation semifinal at the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament on Thursday in Alexandria.

No sets scores were reported.

Gayville-Volin advanced to face Ethan in the fifth-place match, while Freeman Academy/Marion faced Platte-Geddes in the seventh-place match.

Ethan 2, Platte-Geddes 0

ALEXANDRIA—Jada Plastow recorded 12 kills, four digs, three aces and two blocks to lead the Ethan Rustlers past Platte-Geddes 2-0 in a consolation semifinal at the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament on Thursday in Alexandria.

Set scores were 30-28 and 25-18.

Karly Gustafson added seven kills, two digs, one block and one ace, while Jessica Bartscher had 28 assists. In the loss for the Black Panthers, Hailey Wagner had four kills, four digs and one block, while Carly Sprik had four kills, one dig and one block.

Ethan went on to face Gayville-Volin the consolation championship, while Platte-Geddes took on Freeman Academy/Marion in the seventh-place match.

Ethan 2, Gayville-Volin 0

ALEXANDRIA—Ethan picked up its second win of the day and finished in fifth place with a 2-0 win over Gayville-Volin at the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament on Thursday in Alexandria.

Set scores were 25-12 and 25-4. Jada Plastow had seven kills, three digs and one block, while Karly Gustafson and Cameryn Logan each had five kills.

Ethan (2-1) plays Kimball/White Lake on Tuesday in White Lake, while Gayville-Volin (1-2) plays at Canistota on Tuesday.

Freeman Academy/Marion 2, Platte-Geddes 0

ALEXANDRIA—Annie Carlson racked up eight kills as Freeman Academy/Marion earned seventh place with a 2-0 win over Platte-Geddes in the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament on Thursday in Alexandria.

Set scores were 25-18 and 25-13.

Michele Schoenwald added six kills and one ace, while Emily Heeg had five kills and six digs for the Bearcats. For Platte-Geddes, Carly Sprik had five kills, three digs and one block, while Hailey Wagner added three blocks, one kill and one dig.

Freeman Academy/Marion (1-2) plays Menno on Thursday in Menno. Platte-Geddes (0-3) plays Corsica-Stickney on Tuesday in Corsica.

Parkston 3, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

PARKSTON—Parkston picked up its first win of the volleyball season with a 3-0 victory over Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Thursday in Parkston.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-16 and 25-19.

For the Trojans, Paige Semmler had eight kills and three blocks, while Sammi Murtha added seven kills and 18 assists and Lauren Reiner recorded eight kills and four aces. Sam Kinneberg finished with five kills.

Brianna Stoebner had five kills, 12 digs and three blocks for TDA, while Mattilynn Reiner recorded three kills and four digs. Alyssa Whitney had 12 assists and three digs.

Parkston (1-0) plays on Saturday in the Parkston Tournament, while TDA (0-1) plays at Menno on Tuesday.

Wagner 3, Vermillion 0

VERMILLION—Faith Tyler recorded a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs to help Wagner down Vermillion 3-0 in a high school volleyball match on Thursday in Vermillion.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-20 and 25-17.

Carolyn Blaha had nine kills, Maesa Dvorak added seven kills and 11 digs and Sierra Juffer had 30 assists and 12 digs.

No stats for Vermillion were provided.

Wagner (1-0) plays in the Parkston tournament on Saturday in Parkston.

Kimball/White Lake 3, Gregory 1

KIMBALL—Kimball/White Lake volleyball won its opening match of the season Thursday night, taking down Gregory in four sets.

Set scores were 25-16, 17-25, 25-22 and 25-19.

For the WiLdKats, Darby Deffenbaugh had 19 digs and four aces, while Sage Pulse had 10 kills and two aces. Sara Kunnari had seven kills and three blocks and Heather Munsen had 15 assists.

Gregory was paced by Sidney Svatos' seven kills, 12 digs and four aces. Megan Warnke had 13 digs and Alexa Hannahs had six assists. KWL won the junior varsity match in three sets.

KWL (1-0) plays Ethan on Tuesday at White Lake. Gregory (0-1) plays at St. Francis Indian on Tuesday.

Freeman 3, Viborg-Hurley 0

FREEMAN—Freeman opened its volleyball season with a victory, sweeping Viborg-Hurley Thursday.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-23 and 25-13.

Ashley Glanzer had nine kills, while Hannah Eberts and Journey Mehlhaf each had eight kills. Josie Fuhrmann had 33 assists and Karli Maske had four aces for the Flyers.

Steph Murphy had seven kills and 10 blocks for the Cougars, while Kaylee Kropuenske had 11 assists.

Freeman (1-0) won the JV match in a sweep and will play Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday in Wakonda.

Avon 3, Bon Homme 0

TYNDALL—Avon picked up its first win of the season, sweeping Bon Homme 3-0 in prep volleyball action on Thursday in Tyndall. Set scores were 25-22, 25-14 and 25-23.

Kacie Mudder led the Pirates with five kills, eight digs and four blocks, while Cheylee Nagel added four kills, three blocks and three aces. Livi Jurrens had three kills and three aces and Hannah Van Gerpen had eight assists and three aces.

For Bon Homme, Ciera Himes recorded a match-high eight kills and added 11 digs, while Rachel Sestak had 18 digs and Emily Cap added 15 digs.

The Pirates won the JV game 2-0. Avon (1-0) plays Parkston on Tuesday in Avon, while Bon Homme (0-2) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Tuesday in Tyndall.

Miller 3, Winner 1

WINNER—After winning the first set, the Winner volleyball team saw Miller rally for three set victories to earn a 3-1 win over the Warriors Thursday in Winner.

Set scores were 21-25, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-20.

Kadye Fernholz had a match-high 25 kills and 21 digs for a double-double to go along with two aces. Karly Beckett had seven kills and 26 digs and Rachel Oligmueller recorded 47 assists and 10 digs.

For Winner, Morgan Hammerbeck led with 26 kills and 21 digs for a double-double, while Alexis Richey had 36 digs and Abby Marts finished with 14 kills, 21 digs and two aces. Winner won the JV match 2-0. The Warriors (1-1) play Burke/South Central on Tuesday in Burke, while Miller (1-0) plays Sully Buttes on Thursday in Onida.

Irene-Wakonda 3, Scotland 0

SCOTLAND—Irene-Wakonda downed Scotland 3-0 in prep volleyball action on Thursday in Scotland.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-21 and 25-17.

For the Highlanders, Taylor Bietz had three kills, one block, 15 assists, 16 digs and one ace, while Bella Vitek recorded eight kills, four digs and one ace. Kennedy Bietz had three kills, 10 digs and two aces and Brittney Bauder tallied 15 digs and one ace. Ashley Emick had 28 digs for Irene-Wakonda, while Morgan Back had nine kills, one block and two aces.

Irene-Wakonda (1-0) plays Freeman on Tuesday in Wakonda. Scotland (0-1) plays Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday in Alcester.

Howard 3, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

RUTLAND—Howard picked up its first win of the season Thursday, sweeping Oldham-Ramona/Rutland in three sets in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-13 and 25-11. No other information was reported.

Howard (1-1) plays Sioux Valley on Saturday in Volga.

Thursday's statewide scores

Volleyball

Avon def. Bon Homme, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23

Baltic def. Colman-Egan, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19

Beresford def. Garretson, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17

Clark/Willow Lake def. Sisseton, 25-12, 25-9, 25-17

Dakota Valley def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 24-26, 25-15, 25-20, 20-25, 15-12

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-10, 25-15

Deubrook def. Arlington, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Sioux City, West, Iowa, 25-15, 25-10, 25-8

Florence/Henry def. Great Plains Lutheran, 24-26, 25-23, 17-25, 25-14, 19-17

Groton Area def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-16, 25-12

Hamlin def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22

Harding County def. Timber Lake, 3-2

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 28-26, 25-20, 25-23

Howard def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-13, 25-11

Irene-Wakonda def. Scotland, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17

Kadoka Area def. Little Wound, 25-12, 25-13, 25-6

Kimball/White Lake def. Gregory, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19

Madison def. Flandreau, 25-7, 25-11, 25-7

Miller def. Winner, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

Mitchell def. Brandon Valley, 25-13, 25-14, 25-22

Northwestern def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-15, 25-6, 25-11

Parkston def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-11, 25-16, 25-19

Philip def. Dupree, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15

Redfield/Doland def. Webster, 22-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-11

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tea Area, 25-7, 25-7, 25-9

St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15

Sturgis Brown def. Hot Springs, 25-16, 25-15, 16-25, 25-22

Wagner def. Vermillion, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17

Warner def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12

Watertown def. Brookings, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18

Waverly-South Shore def. Wilmot, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12

Hanson TournamentConsolation Semifinal

Ethan def. Platte-Geddes, 30-28, 25-18

Gayville-Volin def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 2-1

Seventh Place

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Platte-Geddes, 25-18, 25-13

Fifth Place

Ethan def. Gayville-Volin, 25-12, 25-4

Championship

Hanson def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-9, 25-12