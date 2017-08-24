Chamberlain takes second at Mobridge-Pollock Invite

Leading the Cubs was Cameron Caldwell, who fired a round of 77 and took second. Drayton Priebe finished third with an 88 for Chamberlain.

Mobridge-Pollock's Stone Jensen won the event with a 76.

Chamberlain competes in the Huron Invite today in Huron.

Mobridge-Pollock Invite

Thursday in Mobridge

Team results: 1. Mobridge-Pollock 350; 2. Chamberlain 376.

Individual results: 1. Stone Jensen, MP, 76; 2. Cameron Caldwell, C, 77; 3. Drayton Priebe, C, 88; 4. Dalton Faehnrich, MP, 88; 5. Braden Goehring, MP, 91; 6. Noah Fried, MP, 95; 7. Carter Feltman, C, 99; 8. Max Kelsey, C, 112; 9. Elye White Mouse, C, 121; 10. Jalen Hitland, MP, 126.