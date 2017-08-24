Along with the Cavaliers and Trojans, Gregory and Platte-Geddes each have long-standing connections to the previous conference. But all of the teams are on each other's schedules this season in the Missouri Valley, which now includes Bon Homme, Gregory, Kimball/White Lake, Miller-Highmore/Harrold, Parkston, Platte-Geddes and Wolsey-Wessington.

"It falls under the category of 'Who would have thunk it?'" Bon Homme coach Byron Pudwill said. "Obviously, we were all 11-man for a while and played in the old conference and for us to be in nine-man and have some of those rivalries, I think it's exciting."

The SESD started in 1929, and included Parkston, Springfield, Tyndall, Platte and Geddes from the early days of the conference. Bon Homme and Gregory took hold in the conference in the 1980s and all four of the teams took swipes at each other for much of the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, before Gregory was the first to move down to nine-man football about 10 years ago.

Miller was also in the SESD at one time, as well, and the old conference was home to many fierce rivalries, Pudwill said, and games that meant a lot to alums of the schools and current fans of the teams.

"It makes all the difference in the world," he said. "It's good to have common opponents again and to have great games that I think fans will really be fired up about."

The old-time competitiveness is expected to continue in the nine-man ranks and the current landscape in Class 9AA points to that happening. No. 1 Gregory, No. 2 Bon Homme and No. 4 Miller/Highmore-Harrold are all ranked in the top-5 in Class 9AA, with Wolsey-Wessington and Parkston also receiving consideration in the most recent South Dakota Prep Media poll.

"There's no question, we've got some good teams in this league," Gregory coach Brian Allmendinger said prior to the season. "This part of the state, you're going to get challenged in Class 9AA."

Pudwill feels confident about the level of play in the conference.

"I would be willing to put a Coca-Cola on the line that the 9AA champion will come out of our conference," he said. "Kimball/White Lake and Wolsey-Wessington will be off the radar and they're both solid programs every year."

On the 11-man side, the SESD has been re-modeled, as well and has six teams entering the 2017 season. Chamberlain, Wagner and Winner were joined by the three nine-man teams that moved up this season: Mount Vernon/Plankinton, Stanley County and Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central. All of those teams are in Class 11B and five of those teams received consideration in the first two media polls.

In other sports, the SESD has a mix of Class A and Class B members: Bon Homme, Chamberlain, Gregory, Mount Vernon/Plankinton, Parkston, Platte-Geddes, Scotland, Wagner and Winner.