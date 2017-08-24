MHS football team set to kick off 2017 season against Arrows

Mitchell, ranked No. 2 in the preseason South Dakota Prep Media poll, has won its last three games against the Arrows, including a 17-7 victory last year in Watertown. It was the first time Mitchell had won in Watertown since 1991 and MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde said his team is eager to take the field.

"I look for a very competitive, hard-fought football game," VanOverschelde said. "There's a little rain in the forecast and that impacts both teams. It's still going to come down to execution and we have to find out how disciplined we are."

Heading into the first game, one area VanOverschelde and Kernel fans alike will be watching closely is the offensive line, which will tout five first-time starters against the Arrows. Mitchell returns key playmakers in the backfield with junior quarterback Kiel Nelson (23-of-51 for 579 yards passing with 10 touchdowns in 2016) and junior fullback Carson Max (194 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 2016). But the offense's success will be mostly determined on how the young offensive line performs.

"We're going to give the ball to our backfield and see what we can do there," said offensive lineman Carter Max said. "We've been getting after it more and more each day, preparing for this game. We're always moving forward."

Joining Max on the MHS offensive line will be senior Lane Jorgensen and juniors Tegan Alm, Zach Mohr and Mitch Schladweiler. VanOverschelde said the Mitchell offense will look to build an identity early in the season, but also added protecting the football will be high priority for the unit.

"This is a game where you have to win the turnover battle and along with that, we have to be able to sustain some drives," VanOverschelde said. "We need to make sure our defense gets rested."

Watertown returns 18 letterwinners from last year's 5-6 team and head coach John Hodorff said his team knows it'll have its hands full with the Kernels.

"We're just excited to get out on the field and see a different color," Hodorff said. "We know that Mitchell is going to have a good football team. We know they graduated some guys, but we also know the juniors they have coming up will be a good group of guys to reload."

With only two returning starters on offense—tight end Ben DeVille and guard Dane Stahl—Hodorff said the Arrows want to establish the running game early and often against the Kernels.

Junior running back Adam DeJong and junior fullback Blake Holden should receive many of the Arrow carries and look to find running room.

"We don't know exactly what they're going to do and they don't know exactly what we're going to do," Hordoff said. "We have some ideas, but that's about it. We'll try to keep the game simple so it slows down as the game goes on."

VanOverschelde said the Kernel defense is unquestionably his team's biggest strength heading into the season-opener. Led by returning starters D.J. Krogman, Gregory Guthrie, Briggs Havlik and Carson Max, VanOverschelde said his team will rely on the defense to keep the Arrows off the scoreboard.

"We'll find out how well we're going to tackle, how well we'll play in our defensive secondary and on down the line," VanOverschelde said. "There's a lot of question marks, but they'll be answered when the ball is kicked off in Watertown."

No. 2 Mitchell Kernels (0-0) at Watertown Arrows (0-0)

When/Where: 7 p.m. today at Watertown Stadium.

Last meeting: Mitchell defeated Watertown 17-7 on Sept. 9, 2016 in Watertown.

Coaches: Mitchell's Kent VanOverschelde, 11th year; Watertown's John Hordoff, fourth year.

Forecast: 72 degrees and cloudy with a 25 percent chance of rain and southeast wind of 11 mph.

Notes: This is the first game of the season for both teams. Mitchell is ranked No. 2 in the first South Dakota Prep Media football poll and received five first-place votes. The Kernels have won their last three games against the Arrows, beating them 22-19 in 2014, 13-10 (OT) in 2015 and 17-7 in 2016. Last year was the first time Mitchell won in Watertown since 1991. ... The Arrows, a Class 11AAA school, are receiving votes in the South Dakota Prep Media football poll. Offensively, Watertown will look to junior fullback Blake Holden (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) and junior running back Adam DeJong (6-foot, 174 pounds) to possibly rack up the yards on the ground against the Kernels. Senior Brennen Gabriel (6-foot, 182 pounds) is the team's quarterback behind a mostly junior-led offensive line and he'll look for big plays out of Garrett Determan (6-foot, 145 pounds).

Mitchell projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Kiel Nelson, 11, 6-3, 195

FB: Carson Max, 11, 6-0, 195

RB: Drew Kitchens, 11, 5-6, 155

WR: Koby Larson, 11, 5-11, 160

WR: Miles Rolle, 12, 5-7, 155

TE: D.J. Krogman, 12, 6-0, 175

T: Tegan Alm, 11, 6-7, 220

G: Lane Jorgensen, 12, 5-11, 225

C: Zach Mohr, 11, 6-0, 195

G: Carter Max, 11, 5-11, 205

T: Mitch Schladweiler, 11, 6-4, 280

Defense

DE: D.J. Krogman, 12, 6-0, 175

DT: Carter Max, 11, 5-11, 205

DT: Gregory Guthrie, 12, 5-10, 230

DE: Dylan Krogman, 11, 6-1, 175

LB: Briggs Havlik, 12, 5-10, 165

LB: Carson Max, 11, 6-0, 195

LB: Max Schoenfelder, 11, 5-11, 195

LB: Drew Kitchens, 11, 5-6, 155

DB: Tate Larson, 12, 6-2, 185

DB: Jarod Uher, 12, 5-11, 155

DB: Jordan Dirkes, 12, 5-8, 145

Special teams:

P/K: Trevor Lambert, 10, 5-9, 175

LS: Reese Sievert, 11, 6-2, 220

Watertown projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Brennen Gabriel, 12, 6-0, 182

RB: Adam DeJong, 11, 6-0, 174

FB: Blake Holden, 11, 6-3, 240

WR: Parker Johnston, 12, 6-2, 183

WR: Garrett Determan, 11, 6-0, 145

TE: Ben DeVille, 12, 6-2, 190

T: Taten Raml, 12, 6-3, 225

T: Tom Bierschbach, 11, 6-2, 205

C: Nick Geffre, 11, 5-9, 242

G: Dane Stahl, 12, 6-0, 269

G: Jordan Jorgenson, 11, 5-11, 263

Defense

DT: Dane Stahl, 12, 6-0, 269

DT: Nick Geffre, 11, 5-9, 242

DE: Taten Raml, 12, 6-3, 225

DE: Chayse Anderson, 11, 6-2, 220

LB: Max Soone, 12, 6-5, 195

LB: Chet Togel, 12, 5-11, 204

LB: Blake Holden, 11, 6-3, 240

CB: Parker Johnston, 12, 6-2, 183

CB: Garrett Determan, 11, 6-0, 145

S: Adam DeJong, 11, 6-0, 174

S: Hunter Cordell, 11, 5-10, 163

Special teams

K: Blake Mitchell, 12, 5-10, 149

P: Blake Holden, 11, 6-3, 240