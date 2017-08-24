Castro concussion might not be too bad

Castro, who also told the Twins he was concussed as a Houston Astros rookie in 2010 in a home-plate collision with Mat Gamel, was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Thursday. With Chris Gimenez and Mitch Garver already on the 25-man roster, rookie outfielder Zack Granite was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take Castro's spot.

"You're definitely going to miss him," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "For me, a good catcher is kind of like umpiring: When they're doing well you don't really notice. The game's going along cleanly. They do their job. He's kind of been that guy back there for us."

Upon further inspection, Castro suffered a direct blow to his mask on Jose Abreu's foul tip in the fourth inning of Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox. When Avisail Garcia fouled back the first pitch of the fifth, Castro whipped his head around quickly to follow the flight of the ball.

It was at that point that he felt dizziness, which he reported after the 11-pitch inning to Twins trainers. Castro reported no headache or nausea concerns, and even Thursday he didn't seem sensitive to noise or light.

However, with an off day on Monday and Castro unlikely to catch more than four games in this seven-day period, the Twins chose to DL him immediately. He asked to remain with the team and planned to fly to Toronto after Thursday night's game.

"I'm not sure of the impact that flying has," Twins assistant general manager Rob Antony said. "If it wasn't good and he was having a lot of symptoms and light was hurting him, we probably would drive him back from here. What's the effect of a car ride? It may be worse than flying."

Signed to a three-year, $24.5 million contract in the offseason, Castro was on pace to make a career-high 111 starts behind the plate. After a slow start in his signature area of pitch framing, Castro had climbed back to No. 9 in the majors, according to Baseball Prospectus.

Coincidentally, it was a foul tip off Castro's bat in August 2013 at Target Field that ultimately sent former Twins catcher Ryan Doumit to the DL with a concussion.

Catching up

This five-game series gave Twins coach Jeff Pickler an extended chance to watch White Sox rookie sensation Nicky Delmonico, a player he first met more than two decades ago when he was starring at the University of Tennessee.

Rod Delmonico, who coached the Volunteers from 1990-2007, is Nicky's father. Nicky was only 3 years old when Pickler showed up in Knoxville in 1995, but the kid always stood out from older brothers Tony and Joey.

"I think it was obvious that there was a toughness about Nicky from being the youngest," Pickler said. "He was the least cautious. He jumped right into the (batting) cage. Even at that age, he had a personality you liked being around."

The two lost touch until Pickler did some video scouting in advance of the 2011 draft, when Delmonico went to the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth round.

"I said, 'Whoa, that's a really good swing,' " Pickler said. "Later, I scouted him in the Arizona Fall League. I remember liking his swing then."

Now 25 and on his third organization, Delmonico entered Thursday with six homers and a .315 batting average through 73 at-bats. Against the Twins he had gone 1 for 12 with a homer that broke up Dillon Gee's perfect game in the fifth inning on Monday.

Pickler and his college coach's son got a chance to chat in the hallway after Monday's doubleheader.

"It was neat to see him, the smile on his face," Pickler said. "It was good to hear the name."

Briefly

Granite missed a week with the Red Wings after being removed with tightness in his left glute/groin area. He could have continued playing, he said, but the issue in his push-off leg responded well to treatment, and he returned to the lineup on Tuesday.

Gimenez is slated to catch Bartolo Colon for the fifth time on Friday in Toronto. They have combined for a 3.49 earned-run average and .775 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 28 1/3 innings. In three games with Castro, Colon had a 6.43 ERA and 1.120 OPS allowed in 14 innings.

Garver is slated to make his first big-league start behind the plate on Saturday with veteran Dillon Gee making his second start for the Twins.

Levi Michael, the Twins' first-round pick in 2011, finally reached Triple-A Rochester at age 26. He came off the bench and played center field Thursday.

Mike Berardino can be reached at 651-528-2348 and mberardino@pioneerpress.com, or on Twitter at @MikeBerardino.