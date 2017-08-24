Twins place C Castro on 7-day concussion DL

Castro exited Wednesday's game with concussion symptoms in the sixth inning. It is unclear how Castro was injured.

Castro is hitting .229 (68-for-297) with seven homers and 36 RBIs in his first season with the Twins. He has started 86 of Minnesota's 126 games behind the plate.

To replace Castro, outfielder Zack Granite was recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

Granite batted .250 in 19 games with the Twins from July 8 to Aug. 4. With Rochester, he is batting .340 with five homers and 30 RBIs in 76 games.