Dakota Wesleyan drops five-set match

The set scores were 19-25, 25-22, 25-18, 20-25 and 15-8. It's DWU's first-ever loss against the Saints.

The Tigers won the first set and fell behind 2-1, but staged a comeback to force a fifth set. However, the Saints held off the Tigers in the set for the win.

Rebecca Frick led the Tigers with 17 kills and 16 digs. Chelsey Heeg added nine kills and eight digs. Sara Herman contributed 17 digs, while Mallory Cooper added 14 digs. Bridgett Knobbe dished out 38 assists and had 13 digs.

DWU (0-1) will play in the Red Raider Classic in Orange City, Iowa on Friday and Saturday.