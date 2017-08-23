Walk-off single lifts White Sox over Twins

The White Sox shortstop sent a 1-0 pitch from Trevor Hildenberger (2-2) with one out in the ninth inning for his first career game-ending hit.

Danny Farquhar (3-2) worked a scoreless inning for the victory.

Garcia led off the bottom of the ninth with single to right and reached second on Kevan Smith's sacrifice bunt. An intentional walk to Yolmer Sanchez set the stage for Anderson.

Chicago (49-76) snapped a two-game slide while Minnesota (65-61) saw its two-game winning streak end.

Twins starter Ervin Santana allowed two runs (one earned), scattered three hits and a walk and struck out eight in seven innings. The White Sox's James Shields yielded three runs, three hits and two walks while striking out six in six innings.

Minnesota snapped a 1-1 tie with two runs in the sixth.

Brian Dozier walked, reached third on Joe Mauer's base hit to right and scored on Jorge Polanco's single to left.

With runners at second and third, a Shields wild pitch got past catcher Smith, and Mauer sprinted home for a 3-1 lead. Polanco reached to third on the same play, but Shields struck out Byron Buxton to end the threat.

Leury Garcia launched a towering solo home run to right -- his ninth of the season -- to trim the deficit to 3-2 with one out in the White Sox sixth.

Twins left-hander Taylor Rogers entered in relief in the eighth and gave up back-to-back doubles, including a run-scoring two-base hit by Yoan Moncada that drove in Leury Garcia for a 3-3 tie with one out.

Santana struck out five of the first eight batters he faced and didn't give up a hit until Alen Hanson's two-out triple down the right field line in the third inning. The White Sox left fielder then scored on a throwing error by shortstop Polanco.

Shields, meanwhile, retired 11 straight batters and struck out four while no balls left the infield.

That sequence ended when Polanco made up for his earlier mistake and lined a 1-1 pitch to right for his seventh homer of the season. The two-out shot forced a 1-1 tie and marked the fourth consecutive game he hit a home run.

NOTES: The Twins called up RHP John Curtis from Triple-A Rochester and designated RHP Tim Melville (0-1) for assignment. ... Minnesota RHP Jose Berrios (11-5, 3.99 ERA) opposes White Sox LHP Derek Holland (6-13, 6.07 ERA) on Thursday in the finale of the five-game series. The series is tied 2-2. ... Chicago sent 3B Matt Davidson to Triple-A Charlotte on an rehab assignment. He went on the disabled list Aug. 8 (retroactive to Aug. 4) with a right wrist contusion. ... Chicago's Alen Hanson played left field Wednesday. He also has played right and center field, second and third base, shortstop and served as designated hitter this season. ... The teams meet for the final time this season Aug. 29-31 at Target Field in Minneapolis.