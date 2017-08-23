Robison wants preseason snaps but status is uncertain

Robison missed the first exhibition at Buffalo with an undisclosed injury and was in for just just seven plays from scrimmage in last Friday's second one, at Seattle. Robison, who missed his second straight practice Wednesday, was asked how essential it is to get preseason snaps considering he's an 11-year veteran.

"We always need to be out there,'' said Robison. whose injury is not considered serious. "I mean, at the end of the day, it doesn't matter how much you know in this league, it doesn't matter how long you've been around, you need to be out there with your guys. You build that trust with your guys."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked if Robison needs much work in the preseason because of his veteran status, and he said, "No.''

Robison likely will be replaced it the lineup this season by Danielle Hunter. He was asked if has been told that Hunter will start.

"I'm worrying about my job,'' Robison said. "I'm not worried about things that I can't control.''

Thielen in slot

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford said he's developing a good rapport with wide receiver Adam Thielen, who is getting increased work in the slot.

"Last year, he was primarily used outside, and then this year he's playing a little bit more in the slot,'' Bradford said. "So (we're) just trying to develop that chemistry with some of those routes on the inside. .... It's been great so far.''

Thielen, caught 69 passes for 967 yards in his breakout season of 2016, likes being versatile.

"I've always kind of been in the slot my whole career whether it was a couple of plays here and there,'' he said. "It's always good to move around.''

Vikings Foundation

The Minnesota Vikings Foundation was launched Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The Vikings call it a charitable organization "dedicated to advancing the well-being of youth through engaging health and education initiatives.'' The team had more than 50 third- and sixth-graders from the Twin Cities at Winter Park to watch practice, meet players, have lunch and participate in physical activity and wellness programs.

"Philanthropy and community engagement has always been a cornerstone of the Minnesota Vikings,'' said owner/president Mark Wilf.

Chief operating officer Keven Warren called it "a very special day" for the Vikings.

"When you do things for kids, for the right reasons, to make a change and impact in their life, it will always make a positive difference,'' Warren said.

Briefly

In addition to Robison, tight end Nick Truesdale (undisclosed injury) missed a second straight practice Wednesday. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke returned on a limited basis after sitting out two workouts. Heinicke landed on his right arm midway through the fourth quarter at Seattle while diving for a first down, but remained in the game.

Nickel back Mackensie Alexander had the lowest Pro Football Focus rating among Minnesota defensive players against the Seahawks. Zimmer, though, said he played "good" against the Seahawks, and had no concern about any possible coverage issues Alexander might have had against wide receiver Doug Baldwin.

In the battle to start at center, Nick Easton and rookie Pat Elflein again both got first-team snaps in practice. Whichever player starts Sunday will likely be in line to get the nod in the regular-season opener. "Everyone's competing real hard out there,'' Elflein said. "So we're trying to find the best five guys on the line.''

