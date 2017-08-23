The offense is said to be playing well in practices against the Vikings' defense, one of the NFL's best, but coach Mike Zimmer is not yet convinced.

"We have to prove it, obviously," he said. "But I like where (the offense is) headed. ... We had a red-zone period the other day, and they scored a bunch of times in the red zone on different plays."

The 49ers ranked last among the NFL's 32 teams in both total and scoring defense last season. If the Vikings' offense proves efficient on offense Sunday, will that put Zimmer at ease?

"I don't know if I'll sleep better, but it'll make me feel better," he said.

That's a goal for Zimmer's players. Because starters don't typically play in the final preseason game, Sunday will be the last chance for the first-team offense to make a good impression before the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against New Orleans.

"I think it is important for us to go out there and play well so that we can have something to build off of going forward into Week 1," quarterback Sam Bradford said. "(The offense must) go out there and really execute; I think just be sharp. I don't think there's anything else that you can really say."

In the first preseason game at Buffalo, Minnesota's first-team offense was scoreless and managed just 24 net yards in a 17-10 victory. Bradford was sacked twice. Last Friday in Seattle, the first team accounted three points, 123 net yards and kept Bradford upright in a 20-13 loss.

Still, though, that's zero touchdowns.

"Our goals are always touchdowns and everything else isn't enough," tackle Mike Remmers said. "So, we're working hard to make those conversions and get touchdowns."

The Vikings at least should have their full offensive line intact Sunday. Left tackle Riley Reiff should play after missing the first two exhibition games because of a back problem, and left guard Alex Boone is expected back after sitting out at Seattle because of a knee issue.

"Ready to roll. Excited," said Boone, who will face the 49ers for the first time since leaving San Francisco as a free agent after the 2015 season. He said it would be "huge" for the offense to play well on Sunday.

"I just want success for everybody, and I want us to go out and dominate people," Boone said.

Since Zimmer arrived in 2014, the Vikings have ranked 27th, 29th and 28th in total offense.

This team, though, had Bradford for a full offseason and training camp. He arrived just before last year's season opener, acquired from Philadelphia after Teddy Bridgewater suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Vikings also have a top rookie prospect in running back Dalvin Cook and hope the offensive line — decimated by injury in 2016 — will be healthier.

There is some urgency, though, to show the Vikings are, indeed, better on offense.

"Until we do it on the field, it's just from what I see in practice," Zimmer said.

