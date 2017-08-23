Vikings' Rudolph working to become a complete tight end

The two have met one-on-one on several occasions as Zimmer looks to bring the most out of Rudolph, going so far as assigning homework to the team's 2011 second-round draft pick.

"I gave him an assignment one time to watch another guy that I respect, who is a receiving tight end but a decent blocker. So he did that," Zimmer said, declining to say which tight end Rudolph studied.

The goal, Rudolph said, is to become a "complete tight end and not just a wide receiver" and shed the label that he's only good for catching passes.

"That's something that (Zimmer) pushes me on," Rudolph said. "Route running and catching balls come natural to me, but run blocking and pass blocking are things I have to work on every day."

That's not to say Rudolph didn't enjoy last season, which began with questions about whether he would live up to his lofty expectations. In his first five NFL seasons, he never amassed more than 500 receiving yards, dampening the optimism that rose so fast when he caught nine touchdown passes in 2012.

But last season, playing with two different starting quarterbacks and two different offensive coordinators, Rudolph finished with the sixth-most receiving yards among NFL tight ends — and hauled in seven touchdowns.

"For the first time in my career, I felt like I met those (expectations)," Rudolph said. "That's the benchmark for me now. That's where I want to be from here on."

Rudolph figures to play a lot. The next two tight ends on the depth chart, David Morgan II and Kyle Carter, have one NFL reception between them. Morgan played in 12 games last season, mostly on special teams. Carter spent parts of last season on the Vikings' practice squad as a rookie.

This is part of the reason why the Vikings need Rudolph to improve as a blocker. Another is that Minnesota finished last in the NFL in rushing in 2016, averaging 75.3 yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry.

"Unless you're the quarterback, blocking is part of everyone's job description on offense — especially the tight end," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "I think he made improvements. He focused on it last year, and I think there's even a deeper focus on it this year. He's done a good job.

"He understands his role. He understands that at times the ball is not going to come his way and he just needs to do what he can to help us win."

Rudolph pointed out that while last season was his best, the Vikings lost eight of their final 11 games after a 5-0 start and missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record. "So, statistics don't really mean a whole lot," he said. "There are definitely other things I can do to help us win games."

As the Vikings prepare for their third of four preseason games Sunday night, Aug. 27 against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium, much of the focus will be on new running backs Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray. But part of their success will depend on those blocking in front of them, now a group that will involve Rudolph more than ever.

"I've talked to him many times about it and how it can help the running game," Zimmer said. "If you have a tight end that can block, that helps a lot. I think he's done a good job so far in the preseason of working really hard at it and staying on his blocks."

