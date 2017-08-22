Young Golden Eagles looking to build

Cara Van Zee, a 2010 MCS graduate and assistant coach with the team for the past three seasons, takes over as the MCS head coach. Van Zee replaces Chris Nemec, who coached the team for the past two seasons.

Van Zee said she's very familiar with the Golden Eagles team that finished last season 2-22 and lost standout senior Kaitlyn Asmus. But Van Zee said she's been pleased with how hard the team has been working early this season.

"We have a young team so we're going to do a lot of building this year," Van Zee said. "Hopefully, it'll all go good. The girls have a good attitude and are excited."

MCS will have three seniors—Charlotte Haag, Katelyn Karhoff and Grace Garrels, while Maggie Reynen joins them as a returning letterwinner.

"Charlotte and Katelyn have been with me since the beginning and they've shown great leadership skills this summer and early in practice this year," Van Zee said. "I'm hoping to see that continue throughout the season."

With district format now in the past in Class B volleyball, MCS will compete in Region 4B this season and the Golden Eagles open their season against Sunshine Bible Academy on Tuesday in Miller. The home opener for MCS is scheduled for Sept. 7 against Sanborn Central/Woonsocket.

In preparation for the team's first game, Van Zee said the team will need work on the fundamentals, adding the team's lack of height will be tough to overcome.

"It always comes down to the basics, working on rotation," Van Zee said. "We're able to pass the ball very well, but we have to work on the net."