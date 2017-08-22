Kernels sweep RC Central, Vermillion

Kernel coach Pat Moller praised his team for not playing down to the opponent's level.

"We came out and played our game and didn't worry about what our opponent was doing," Moller said. "I was just happy with the fact we didn't play down to lesser competition."

The Kernels (3-0) swept all their matches and Moller didn't single out any one player, but instead said it was a good day up and down the lineup.

"It was just a solid team effort today," Moller said. "Everybody won matches they were supposed to win. We didn't have anybody that played poorly."

Mitchell was originally scheduled to host Sioux Falls O'Gorman in a nonconference match at Hitchcock Park on Thursday, but it is rescheduled to a later date to be determined.

The Kernels will be in action again on Saturday in a triangular in Brookings. Mitchell will play Eastern South Dakota Conference foes Watertown and Brookings in the triangular.

Moller said it will be a good early season test for the squad as Watertown won the ESD last season.

"They have got a good team against this year and we really get a good chance to see where we stand in the ESD by playing them," Moller said.

Mitchell 9, Rapid City Central 0

Tuesday at Hitchcock Park

Singles: 1. Sammy Pooley (M) def. Genesis Reynolds (RCC) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Avery Larson (M) def. McKenzey Crowley (RCC) 6-2, 6-2; 3. Kelsey Dahme (M) def. Dayton Franke (RCC) 6-0, 6-1; 4. Ashley Jones (M) def. Danielle Mitchell (RCC) 6-1, 6-2; 5. Sarah Zimmerman (M) def. Emily Oldfield (RCC) 6-1, 6-0; 6. Kiersten Bathke (M) def. Grace Lightenburg (RCC) 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Pooley/Larson (M) def. Reynolds/Crowley (RCC) 6-2, 6-2; 2. Dahme/Jones (M) def. Franke/Mitchell (RCC) 6-0, 6-2; 3. Zimmerman/Bohlen (M) def. Oldfield/Lightenburg (RCC) 6-0, 6-0.

Mitchell 9, Vermillion 0

Tuesday at Hitchcock Park

Singles: 1. Pooley (M) def. Brandi Styles (V) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Larson (M) def. Jane Struckman-Johnson (V) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Dahme (M) def. Alex Rosdail (V) 6-0, 6-0; 4. Jones (M) def. Katrina Hales (V) 6-1, 6-0; 5. Zimmerman (M) won by forfeit; 6. Bathke (M) def. Kayla Andessen (V) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Pooley/Larson (M) def. Styles/Struckman-Johnson (V) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Dahme/Jones (M) def. Rosdail/Hales (V) 6-0, 6-3; 3. Zimmerman/Bohlen (M) won by forfeit.