Lynx roll over Phoenix to go to 23-6

The Lynx (23-6) went on a 14-3 run to close the first half, breaking open a close game. The Mercury (15-15) went nearly 4 1/2 minutes without scoring a field goal.

Moore put an exclamation point on the run, sinking a turnaround 15-foot jumper as the buzzer sounded to give the Lynx a 49-34 lead at intermission.

Minnesota extended the advantage in the third quarter. Renee Montgomery's driving layup early in the period gave the Lynx a 17-point lead, and Minnesota was never threatened again.

The closest the Mercury would get would be at the 7:26 mark of the third when Brittney Griner's layup made the score 54-41. Minnesota was in total control and after Jia Perkins connected on a 15-foot jumper, the Lynx had a 75-53 edge heading into the fourth.

With most of the starters out, the lead ballooned to 35 points when Alexis Jones' 3-point jumper put Minnesota up 97-62.

The Lynx established their inside game early. Fowles, who took only four shots on Sunday in a loss to New York, was 4-for-6 in the first quarter.

By halftime, Fowles had 10 points and six rebounds.

Fowles won the one-on-one battle with Griner, the league's leading scorer. Griner, who was playing in only her fourth game since missing eight games with knee and ankle problems, was frustrated throughout the first half.

She was 1 of 2 from the field in the first half and grabbed only one rebound while picking up three fouls. For the game, Griner finished with nine points and only two rebounds.

Montgomery, who has tried to fill in at the point guard spot for the Lynx while Lindsay Whalen recuperates from hand surgery, bounced back from a poor game in the loss to the Liberty. She scored eight points, but more important, provided floor leadership while recording a game-high seven assists.

Phoenix, which needs only to win one of its last four games or have Chicago lose one of its last five games to clinch a playoff spot, was led by Monique Currie, who was the only Phoenix player in double-digits with 14 points.

Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, who came into the game averaging just under 19 points per game, was held to five points in 17 minutes of action.