Jon Jones failed drug test before UFC 214, stripped of title

However, UFC president Dana White told ESPN that Jones has not yet been stripped of the title.

"The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on July 28, 2017," UFC released in a statement Tuesday night.

"USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Jones, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.

"The California State Athletic Commission also retains jurisdiction over this matter as the sample collection was performed the day before Jones' bout at UFC 214 in Anaheim, CA, and USADA will work to ensure that the CSAC has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Jones' potential anti-doping violation."

It is the second time Jones has failed a USADA drug test, as he tested positive for banned substances in 2016 before UFC 200. He received a one-year ban after his first offense, and he faces a longer ban this time around.

TMZ reported that Jones tested positive for the steroid turinabol, which carries a two-year suspension from USADA for first-time offenders and longer for multiple-time offenders.