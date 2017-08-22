Cavs trade G Irving to Celtics for G Thomas, other assets

"Kyrie is one of the best scorers in the NBA," Celtics president Danny Ainge said. "He has proven that on the biggest stage, the NBA Finals, the last three years. He's been an NBA Champion, an Olympic Gold Medalist, and a four-time All-Star. For all he's accomplished, we think his best years are ahead of him."

The Celtics confirmed they also sent forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the rights to the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first round pick to the Cavaliers.

Irving, who made headlines earlier in the summer when it leaked that he had requested a trade, moves on from a Cavaliers squad that reached the NBA Finals in each of the last three seasons and won a championship in 2016. He joins a Celtics squad that finished first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season last season but was bounced by the Cavaliers in five games the Eastern Conference Finals. Thomas missed the last three games of the series with a hip injury, and might not be ready for the start of training camp.

"Isaiah and Jae have been a huge part of our success," Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said. "Isaiah's playoff performance under very difficult circumstances will live on in history, and we wish them all the best."

Irving, 25, averaged a career-high 25.2 points on 47.3 percent shooting and 5.8 assists last season. He has three years and $60 million remaining on his contract. Thomas, who finished third in the NBA with an average of 28.9 points in 2016-17, will be a free agent after the 2017-18 campaign.

Irving was the first overall pick in the 2011 draft while Thomas was the last pick, 60th, in the same draft.

"Isaiah embodied what it meant to be a Celtic," Ainge said. "He captured fans' hearts not only with his spirit, but his personality. Jae's toughness was contagious for our team. He improved his skills each year, but it's his energy and fight that will be remembered. We wish them and their families the very best."

The Celtics and Cavaliers open the season in Cleveland on Oct. 17.