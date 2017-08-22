Vikings rookies look like a class act this year

Count on that changing, though, in 2017. It looks as if the Vikings will have a bevy of top rookies despite not having a first-round pick.

Three could end up starting. Second-round selection Dalvin Cook is all but a lock to get the call at running back in the Sept. 11 opener against New Orleans. Center Pat Elflein, a third-round selection, and weakside linebacker Ben Gedeon, a fourth-rounder, also could be in the lineup then.

With fifth-round pick Rodney Adams and seventh-rounder Stacy Coley in the mix, Minnesota's kickoff returner could be a rookie. So could the punter, with free-agent signee Taylor Symmank battling veteran Ryan Quigley.

While Marshall Koehn isn't technically a rookie since he was in training camp last year with Miami, he's never played in a regular-season game, and is trying to unseat incumbent Kai Forbath.

"They've been great,'' tight end Kyle Rudolph said of the rookies. "They came in and have worked hard. They've taken coaching."

A number of other rookies could be contributors. Defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, a fourth-round pick, was rated by Pro Football Focus as the top player in the second preseason game at Seattle, getting two tackles for loss.

Undrafted defensive end Tashawn Bower had sacks in each of the first two preseason games, and is in good position to make the team. Undrafted linebacker Eric Wilson also is having a strong preseason.

Fifth-round pick Danny Isadora should make the team at guard. Tight end Bucky Hodges, a sixth-round pick, had two catches for 54 yards against the Seahawks, including a 21-yard touchdown. And defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, a seventh-rounder, turned heads with a team-high six tackles in the game, including a sack.

This group of rookies might end up looking a lot more like the 2015 class than the 2016 one. In 2015, the Vikings picked up gems such as linebacker Eric Kendricks in the second round, defensive end Danielle Hunter in the third and wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the fifth.

Last year's class included disappointments such as wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, who caught one pass after being taken in the first round, and cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who struggled after going in the second round. At least Treadwell and Alexander are looking as if they could turn things around this season.

"Starting from Dalvin all the way down, I feel like us as a rookie class, we've come out with a purpose,'' Johnson said of the current rookies. "And that's to get better every single day. You watch Dalvin, he's ... doing his thing.''

Cook, selected out of Florida State, could end up being Minnesota's most impressive rookie. He showed off his receiving skills with four catches for 30 yards in the first preseason game at Buffalo, and then ran well against the Seahawks, with seven carries for 40 yards.

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said the Vikings have "been impressed'' with Cook, and can envision him soon breaking a long touchdown run. Cook is in line to replace as the starter Adrian Peterson, who was not brought back as a free agent and signed with New Orleans.

"I'm just focusing and doing what I have to do,'' Cook said. "I'm going to keep enjoying the process and I'll leave it up to the coaches to make that decision (on the starter).''

Meanwhile, Elflein is battling holdover Nick Easton to start at center. Elflein got the call against the Seahawks, and might have a slight lead for the spot.

With the Vikings having an established defense, more impact by rookies could be made on offense. In addition to possibly returning kicks, receivers Adams (six preseason catches for 38 yards) and Coley (five for 84) also are candidates to help out from scrimmage.

"The guys that we brought in this year certainly have made an impression on us,'' Shurmur said. "I'll only speak for the offensive, certainly. .... (The rookies are) getting better. This training camp is a journey, You just keep playing your way through it ... to get as good as you can before the first regular-season game.''

