Schmidt named to Class A Legion all-state baseball team
Mitchell Post 18's Jed Schmidt was named to the 2017 Class A American Legion all-state baseball team on Monday.
Schmidt, who hit .367 with 40 RBIs, 51 runs and 38 stolen bases, was the lone Post 18 player on the team. Rapid City Post 22 led with five players selected, while state champion Pierre had two players named to the team.
A complete list of the team can be found below:
2017 Class "A" American Legion Baseball All-State Team
C—Spencer Sarringar - Pierre Post 8
.345 Avg. - 21 XBH - 55 RBI - 45 R - .770 SLG
1B—Payton Livingston - Brandon Valley Post 131
.400 Avg. - 23 XBH - 28 RBI - 1.055 OPS
2B—Matt Hedeen - Sioux Falls Post 15 East
.370 Avg. - 9 XBH - 68 R - .517 OBP
3B—Justin Kraemer - Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats
.355 Avg. - 15 XBH - 35 RBI - 19 SB - 45 R - .949 OPS
SS—Cooper Bowman - Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats
.409 Avg. - 28 XBH - 72 R - 66 RBI - 27 SB - 1.157 OPS
OF—Landon Badger - Pierre Post 8
.473 Avg. - 32 XBH - 59 R - 69 RBI - .575 OBP - .770 SLG
OF—Nick Hoekstra - Renner Post 307
.497 Avg. - 32 XBH - 65 RBI - 63 R - .565 OBP - .855 SLG
OF—Zach Solano - Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats
.357 Avg. - 24 XBH - 65 RBI - 27 SB - 1.041 OPS
OF—Jed Schmidt - Mitchell Post 18
.367 Avg. - 66 Hits - 40 RBI - 51 R - 38 SB
P—Spencer Koelewyn - Renner Post 307
7-3 Record - 62 IP - 106 K - .90 ERA
P—Mitchell Hoover - Brandon Valley Post 131
7-1 Record - 62.1 IP - 60 K - 2.16 ERA
P—Riley McSherry - Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats
10-1 Record - 73 IP - 52 K - 1.99 ERA
P—Tanner Brown - Harrisburg Post 45
5-5 Record - 56 IP - 83 K - 2.85 ERA
P—Kolton Scherbenske - Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats
9-0 Record - 55.1 IP - 52 K - .88 ERA