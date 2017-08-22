Schmidt named to Class A Legion all-state baseball team

Post 18's Jed Schmidt watches his pitch during a game against Gillette Post 42 earlier this year at Cadwell Park. Schmidt was named to the Class A American Legion all-state baseball team. (Matt Gade / Republic)

Schmidt, who hit .367 with 40 RBIs, 51 runs and 38 stolen bases, was the lone Post 18 player on the team. Rapid City Post 22 led with five players selected, while state champion Pierre had two players named to the team.