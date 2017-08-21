MHS softball, boys golf events postponed
A pair of local sporting events were called off due to wet weather Monday.
The Mitchell High School softball season-opening doubleheader at Sioux Falls Roosevelt Monday was postponed, Sioux Falls Roosevelt Activities Director Casey Meile said. A make-up date is yet to be determined. The Kernels' new season opener will be Aug. 28 at Sioux Falls Washington.
The Kernel boys golf team was slated to play at Pierre today but excessive rain at Hillsview Golf Course — the site of this year's Class AA boys state golf meet — forced the Pierre Invitational to be postponed. A make-up date is to be determined.