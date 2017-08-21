Kernels will lean on defense early, often

The Kernel defense, which returns five starters, will be one of the team's strengths. Mitchell held opponents to 12.5 points per game last year and the unit will hope to continue clamp down on opposing offenses.

"We are going to have rely on them (the defense) heavily throughout the course of this season and early while we get the offense developed," said MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde, whose team kicks off the season against Watertown at 7 p.m. Friday in Watertown.

With Briggs Havlik and Carson Max returning as starting linebackers as well as defensive linemen Kyle Foote, D.J. Krogman and Gregory Guthrie, VanOverschelde said the defense knows what it takes to be successful. Havlik and Max finished second and third in total tackles with 96 and 83, respectively, last season. Foote led the team with eight sacks, while Guthrie had five sacks and Krogman had 3.5 sacks last year.

"The great thing we've benefitted from is they know and understand their responsibilities," VanOverschelde said. "There isn't a lot of fancy, difficult schemes and our kids have that familiarity with it. It's about playing forward and playing physical."

VanOverschelde pointed to Krogman as one player that has emerged early this season as a strong. Krogman, a senior, is listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds as a defensive end and tight end for the Kernels. As a junior, he was listed 5-foot-11 and 155 pounds.

"He's just put in a lot of time and has really anticipated playing his senior year," VanOverschelde said. "It'll be a lot of fun to watch him because he'll be durable. He brings a level of enthusiasm to the defense."

VanOverschelde said Jared Street and Max Schoenfelder will also see plenty of time at linebacker along with Havlik and Max.

While the front of the Kernel defense figures to be strong, the secondary will be an area to watch early in the season. The defense doesn't return any starters in the secondary and will have to replace Jed Schmidt, who set a program record with seven interceptions last year.

"The question mark is in that defensive backfield for sure, but those guys have gotten a lot of reps," VanOverschelde said. "The key is going to be up front and we're hoping to have some agressive defensive ends."

VanOverschelde said Jarod Uher, Jordan Dierks, Tate Larson, Koby Larson and Miles Rolle are each competing for time in the defensive backfield. Dierks saw action in all 12 games last year as a cornerback for the Kernels and recorded two interceptions, while Tate Larson had two pass deflections.

"There's always that question early in the season, who has the advantage defense or offense?," VanOverschelde said. "We still have to play fundamentally sound.