Genant ready for more on Jackrabbits' O-line

"Wes had a great offseason," SDSU offensive coordinator Eric Eidsness said. "He really set a bunch of personal records in the weight room and he's kind of like a sponge. ... The cool thing with Wes is you tell him to do a certain drill and he does it that way. From a technique standpoint, that's easier said than done because when you're close to the football, things move a lot faster and there's not a lot of margin for error."

Genant said he's learning to get comfortable at the right guard position. He essentially swapped positions with junior Tyler Weir, another player who has played multiple positions in previous seasons.

"We really emphasize discipline and doing what you're supposed to do when you're supposed to do it," Genant said. "It's really important to do your job and not do anything more or anything less. It's really helped me out in how I approach every daily task."

Eidsness said Genant started at guard initially when he arrived at SDSU but was continually the "next best guy" for the Jacks to fill in at right tackle, leading to the move outward. Eidsness said it's necessary to be 300 pounds or more to play interior offensive line in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, leading to moving the bigger Genant back inside for 2017.

"Wes will play both guard and tackle depending on who's in the game. He's settled in at the guard position really well. ... We haven't asked him to snap the ball yet but if we asked him, he could probably do that, too," Eidsness said, laughing.

SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said Genant is "tremendous at everything he does."

"At his age, for him to play at the level he is right now, a credit to him and his position coach (Jason Eck)," Stiegelmeier said. "He doesn't get caught up in the things that don't matter. He's very serious about his academics and he's very serious about football and I don't think he allows other static to interrupt his focus."

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Genant had his redshirt pulled in the third game of the 2016 season and played the final 11 games of the year, which included a run to the national quarterfinals in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. He said with that taking place, the experience he has this year is a big advantage.

"You're just not going be as nervous for any of it," he said. "You can come out and really focus on your job and explode on that first play."

Already, there's high expectations for the Jackrabbits, who are ranked as high as No. 4 in the national preseason polls. Eidsness said it's rare for a player to get playing four years of college football, regardless of the level, Genant is on track for that, he said.

"He has a chance to play for four years and that's a really special deal," Eidsness said. "When we recruit a kid, we plan on a redshirt year, a year of learning and then if we can get three solid years, that's a success. He's got a great chance at four years and he's a highly successful student, as well."

SDSU opens the season Aug. 31 against Duquesne (Pa.) in Brookings.