White Sox hold off Twins in opener of doubleheader

Sanchez, who drove in four runs, gave the White Sox a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning with a three-run homer. After Abreu homered to lead off the fifth inning, Sanchez's sacrifice fly later in the inning extended Chicago's lead to 7-1.

Following a 19-minute rain delay to start the eighth inning, Jorge Polanco got the Twins within a run with a three-run homer off White Sox reliever Derek Holland. However, after Brian Dozier doubled with two outs to represent the tying run, Jake Petricka got Joe Mauer to fly out.

Juan Minaya earned his third save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Rodon (2-4) allowed two runs on four hits while walking three. He gave up a first-inning run on Eduardo Escobar's RBI single, and he allowed an Eddie Rosario sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The White Sox took a 2-1 lead in the first inning on Avisail Garcia's two-run single before Sanchez broke the game open in the fourth inning. The Twins loaded the bases in the sixth inning but managed only a run on Rosario's sacrifice fly that scored Mauer, who led off with a single and advanced to third on Escobar's double.

Byron Buxton got the Twins within 7-3 on a sacrifice fly in the seventh after Minnesota loaded the bases for the second inning in a row.

Tim Melville, who was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, took the loss for the Twins, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Melville (0-1) allowed five runs over 3 1/3 innings while striking out four and walking three.