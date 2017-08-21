But it is interesting that the topic has come up again publicly. And, with a new set of labor negotiations between the league and the NFL Players Association almost at hand and with the saber-rattling about the potential for a work stoppage in 2021 already underway, the owners presumably will seek something in exchange for reducing the preseason, whether that means a longer regular season or an expanded postseason.

The idea came up in the negotiations that led to the 2011 labor deal between the league and union following a lockout. The owners proposed cutting the preseason from four to two games per team and increasing the regular season from 16 to 18 games. The union objected vehemently on player-safety grounds. The league dropped the proposal and said that it would not change the length of the season in the future without the players' consent.

Now, Goodell is once again saying the quality of preseason games is not up to the NFL's standards.

"When I go around to fans, that's maybe the number one thing I hear," Goodell said at a recent fan forum for Giants season-ticket holders, according to Newsday. "The NFL should do things to the highest possible standards. Preseason games are not that."

A preseason of two to three games would be sufficient, he said.

"There's value to them, building a team, evaluating players," Goodell said. "But there are other ways of doing that. I think we could do it in three [preseason games]. Almost every coach has agreed we could get done what we need to in three games."

The question, of course, is what the owners would want in return for a preseason of two to three games. The idea in the past was to keep the total number of games at 20, meaning either two preseason games and 18 regular season games or three preseason games and 17 regular season games. The 17-game season creates the possibility of each team playing one neutral-site game per season, possibly overseas.

An owners' proposal for an 18-game season would likely remain a non-starter with the union, and a 17-game season probably isn't any more palatable to the players. It remains to be seen if it will come up again.

The owners at one point seemed prepared to substitute an expanded playoff field for a longer regular season as the prospective trade-off for a reduced preseason. Either one presumably would serve to boost revenue, particularly from the sport's network television deals.

The expanded-playoffs proposal would have seven teams in each conference, instead of the current six, qualifying annually for the postseason. There would be one opening-round postseason bye per conference, instead of two. That would result in six first-round playoff games instead of four. One of them presumably would be played on a Monday night.

The league and union could reach a deal on all of this separately, outside the framework of the next CBA. But that seems unlikely. When they attempted to reach a separate deal on the sport's system of player discipline and Goodell's role in it, those negotiations unraveled at the last minute. So now it seems likely that the disciplinary system will be addressed as part of the next CBA.

The sport's marijuana policy likewise could be addressed in the next set of labor talks. The current CBA runs through 2020.

Goodell utilized a panel of four outside advisers when he decided to suspend Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games under the personal conduct policy, a penalty under appeal by Elliott and the NFLPA. Could that use of outside advisers in the Elliott case be a precursor to a willingness by the league to make such an independent panel a fixture in the system of player discipline under the next CBA?

The league has offered to conduct mutual research with the NFLPA into the potential use of marijuana as a pain-management tool for players. Could that be a precursor to significant changes in the marijuana policy as part of the next CBA?

And if the players get a discipline system more to their liking, a marijuana policy more to their liking and a shorter preseason, what would the league seek in return? That is the big picture for all of this.

In the meantime, there does not seem to be great urgency among the owners to shorten the preseason, despite what Goodell is saying. The preseason "problem," in the minds of some on the management side, has been addressed by going to variable ticket pricing, by which customers don't pay as much for tickets to preseason games as they pay for those to regular season games.

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said earlier in training camp that he thinks the sport can live with the current length of the preseason, given variable ticket pricing.

"I don't know that we need any more games in terms of the overall package, the fact that you play 20 games in a season," Jones said last month at the Cowboys' training camp in Oxnard, Calif. "The way I look at preseason is, because we've changed the way we price tickets now . . . I don't think it's as big a deal."

The Cowboys have a five-game preseason this summer, having played in the Hall of Fame Game.

"We'll be the first to tell you our coaching staff, our young players, us as ownership, our scouting department are thrilled we have five games . . .. All these young players need reps and we need to see who can contribute," Jones said. "You're not gonna be seeing a whole lot of Jason Witten in these early preseason games. And then everybody says, 'Oh, that's not good for the product because they're not seeing the best.' Part of getting to the best product when you hit the regular season is developing these young guys so that when you do start Day 1 that you have the very best product you can put out on the field.

"And if you don't give these rookies and these young players like Jaylon Smith the opportunity to really get . . . his feet wet, get out there and play, then you're not gonna have the best product on the field when we play the Giants in Week 1 [of the regular season]. . .. To me, there's some excitement there and if you variable-price and figure that out, then I don't see the issue."

. . . AND TEN

1. Jags and Kaepernick . . . Is there some reason that the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't signing Colin Kaepernick immediately?

It appears, with ever greater certainty, that Blake Bortles isn't going to turn things around for the new regime of Coach Doug Marrone and front office executive Tom Coughlin. A segment of the fan base seems increasingly disenchanted with Bortles, who was booed during Thursday night's preseason game.

Marrone is leaving open the possibility of going to Chad Henne as the starter, and there has been speculation that Bortles could be released. But what are the chances that Henne would be the answer? That would be far less than a certainty.

The Jaguars have put relatively decent talent around Bortles on offense in recent years and have brought in a series of promising young players on defense. This should be a football-first decision, and Kaepernick would represent a pretty clear upgrade over the quarterbacks currently in the mix for the starting job.

2. Other possibilities . . . What about Buffalo? Is there some reason that the Bills have not brought in Kaepernick as a possible alternative to Tyrod Taylor?

Are the Baltimore Ravens really satisfied with Ryan Mallett as the backup to Joe Flacco? The Indianapolis Colts, with Andrew Luck, and the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton, are bringing their franchise quarterbacks back slowly from injuries. Wouldn't signing Kaepernick be a wise insurance policy for one of them?

The non-football considerations about signing Kaepernick have been debated virtually nonstop. But if NFL teams are going to portray that they do whatever is necessary to give themselves the best chance to be competitive and win, signing Kaepernick should be a serious consideration for all of these franchises. In fact, it should be a no-doubt-about-it call. He should have been signed already.

3. Lynch's protest . . . Two preseason games into his NFL comeback with the Oakland Raiders, running back Marshawn Lynch twice has chosen to remain seated during the pregame playing of the national anthem. The feeling here is that it's absolutely fine and it's his right as an American. But Lynch so far has refused to express his reasons for doing so. Doesn't he undermine the impact of his own protest by failing to explain publicly why he's doing what he's doing?

4. NFL vs. NFLPA . . . Tensions are running high between the NFL and the NFLPA.

What's new?

The two sides traded disparaging statements over the Elliott appeal last week. DeMaurice Smith, the union's executive director, told the MMQB that a strike or lockout in 2021 is virtually certain. Smith also told HBO that Goodell lied in 2014 by saying the union would have input into the revised personal-conduct policy.

Some are interpreting all of this to mean that the upcoming labor negotiations between the league and union will be particularly combative.

It doesn't mean that.

These negotiations might be contentious. The last set of negotiations certainly were. And there could be a work stoppage, just as there was the last time around when the players were locked out.

But that will happen if the issues - and the differences between the two sides over them - dictate that. Not because of what each side said about the other in 2017.

The league and union are not on worse terms than they were in 2011. They are not on worse terms than they were when they were clashing in the Ray Rice, Greg Hardy, Adrian Peterson and Tom Brady cases.

Each side has a job to do. The two sides have different interests to represent. That means that they inevitably will clash.

Each side will do what is in its own best interests in the next round of labor negotiations. There are complicated issues, from the finances of the sport to the system of player discipline to the length and structure of the season to the drug policy.

If there are mutually agreeable solutions to those issues to be found, there will be labor peace. If there aren't, there won't be labor peace.

But it's far too early to know. And whatever is said at this point in the process will mean little by the time all of it plays out.

5. Elliott's arbitrator . . . Goodell's choice of Harold Henderson, a former labor-relations executive for the NFL, to hear and resolve Elliott's appeal did not decrease the tensions in the case. The union never has regarded Henderson as neutral or independent, given his ties to the league.

But Henderson has not necessarily been a yes man for the league in these matters. He reduced Hardy's suspension from 10 to four games. But he did uphold Peterson's.

It would appear, however, that Elliott's side at least has a chance in front of Henderson to have Elliott's suspension modified.

6. Watson vs. Pats . . . Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled in the passing game in Saturday night's preseason game against the New England Patriots, which came after the two teams participated in two days of joint practices last week at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Watson connected on only 3 of 10 passes Saturday and generally was outplayed by Tom Savage. But some long runs after catches boosted Watson's passing-yardage total to 102, and he rushed for a touchdown.

Nothing that happened against the Patriots changes the view here that the Texans should take a chance on Watson as their season-opening starter at quarterback. It could backfire, sure. But it could pay off, and if so, it would make the Texans a more viable challenger for AFC supremacy than they would be with Savage in the lineup.

7. Texans' D . . . Whether Watson or Savage is the Texans' starter at quarterback, the Houston defense is likely to be the team's focal point. The Texans ranked first in the league in total defense last season even with J.J. Watt missing most of the season, and now the three-time NFL defensive player of the year is back.

Watt was asked last week if the defense feels additional pressure with the quarterback situation unsettled.

"We always put a lot of pressure on ourselves," Watt said. "We always go out there and we try to do whatever we can to put ourselves in the best position. You control what you can control. And that's always our goal."

8. Brady and Watson . . . Brady and Watson spoke on the field after Wednesday's practice in West Virginia. Brady was asked later about the potentially uncomfortable situation of providing advice to young quarterbacks on other teams.

"Most of the time it's on your own team," Brady said. "You're trying to help the guys you play with. As an older player, you pass along kind of words of advice - daily, in every meeting. You meet other players in the league, younger players, and whether it's joint practices or other opportunities in the offseason, it's nice to meet a lot of guys. I've got a lot of respect for this team. We played them a lot. I feel like I know all of their players. So it was a good couple days of work."

The grudge that Brady still holds, even after all these years and so many Super Bowl triumphs, about being drafted in the sixth round also was evident when he was asked Wednesday about which attributes in Watson's game he admires and wishes he could emulate.

"If I could run a 4.7[-second 40-yard dash], man, I would have been the first overall pick," Brady said. "Unfortunately I ran a 5.2. I wouldn't have been the first overall pick. I change that, I probably would've been a fourth-rounder. I wish I could make some of those plays."

But Brady's response wasn't only about his long-held draft-status bitterness, even after establishing himself as the greatest quarterback in league history. He went on to provide genuine insight.

"Look, every player has strengths and weakness and you learn to play to your strengths, and you learn to develop your weaknesses," he said. "I'm still working on those things in my 18th year. I wish I was born 6 [feet] 5, 240 [pounds], could run a 4.5, jump 40 inches, bench 415. But you can't. You play to your strengths and I think with our team I've been able to learn and think my way through the game. I tell the guys all the time, 'Nothing good happens when I've got the ball in my hands.' So the faster I can get it out of my hands, the better it is, which means we've got to have a lot of trust.

"I think there's a lot of other players in the league like Russell [Wilson] or Aaron [Rodgers] that prove that when the ball is in their hands, a lot of great things happen. Ben Roethlisberger. It's about improving the things that maybe you're not so good at, which I'm gonna keep trying to do, and keep building on the things you are good at. We've got a lot of good players on our team. We're trying to build our core, our foundation. Every player has those same things and then kind of it's a jigsaw puzzle you figure out from week to week. You get your matchups. That's the beautiful part about football."

9. Gronk and Gronk . . . Tight end Rob Gronkowski said he's enjoying having his younger brother Glenn, a fullback, on the Patriots' roster for a second year in a row. The Patriots signed Glenn Gronkowski to their practice squad last October, then released and re-signed him three more times last season. He was signed to a futures contract in February and is in training camp with the team.

"It's just fun," Rob Gronkowski said. "It's fun watching my brother go out there. In the [preseason-opening] game the other night, it was a blast watching him and Tom make some plays. It's awesome being in the same room. As a group, we all just try to help each other out at all times."

10. Walsh's theatrics . . . Tone it down, Blair Walsh. A couple of preseason field goals shouldn't prompt anyone to gesture at the opponent's sideline, no matter what history is involved and what some former teammates might be saying on the field. Sticks and stones and all that, you know.