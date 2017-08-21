Dempsey's late PK sends Sounders past Minnesota United

Defender Chad Marshall also scored for the Sounders (11-7-7), who extended their unbeaten streak to nine games and moved to the top of the Western Conference table.

Minnesota United (6-14-4) got a goal from newcomer Ethan Finlay and looked ready to grab a point with a draw, but Loons defender Jermaine Taylor was called for a hand ball in the third and final minute of stoppage time in the second half.

On the ensuing penalty kick, Dempsey blasted a right-footed shot past Minnesota keeper Bobby Shuttleworth and inside the right post for the winner.

Finlay joined the Loons last week, coming over from the Columbus Crew. He made a near-instant impact for Minnesota with a goal in the 21st minute.

Midfielder Ibson connected with Finlay, who was streaking into the Seattle box. Finlay made a good first touch, fended off a Seattle defender and beat Sounders keeper Stefan Frei to the short side to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead.

It was Finlay's first goal in his past 18 appearances. It was also the first goal the Sounders allowed since mid-July, a franchise-record streak of 421 minutes.

Marshall delivered the equalizer in the 31st minute, heading home a free kick by Nicolas Lodeiro from just outside of the right side of the box to tie the score at 1.

The Loons were without injured leading goal-scorer Christian Ramirez. They missed the forward's finishing ability. Twice, Minnesota forward Abu Danladi had golden opportunities but couldn't capitalize.

The Sounders outshot the Loons 21-8 and improved to 8-1-3 at home this season.

Seattle and Sporting Kansas City each have 40 points, the top total in the Western Conference, but the Sounders are on top thanks to the first tiebreaker, number of wins. The Loons occupy last place in the West.

Seattle travels to Vancouver on Wednesday before returning home to take on the Portland Timbers in another rivalry game on Aug. 27.

Minnesota remains on the road for a game at Chicago on Saturday.