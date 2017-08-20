State amateur baseball tournament brings in $54K

Cadwell Park hosted the 12-day event for the third-straight year, and despite factors working against it, the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association (SDABA) deemed it another successful year in terms of gate receipts.

"We are pleased with the tournament and certainly satisfied with the numbers," said Herb Sundall, secretary treasurer of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association.

According to Sundall, paid admission for the tournament was $54,126. The figure was down from last year's mark of $63,395 and also 2015 when it reached more than $65,000.

"We thank Mitchell again for their support," Sundall added. "We always enjoy being at Mitchell."

The SDABA had a few things going against it this year. Canova, a tourney regular located just 40 miles away from Mitchell, did not make the 32-team field this year. Also, area teams Plankinton, Parkston, Dimock-Emery and Platte were eliminated in the first round. Mount Vernon got bounced in the second round. The SDABA also contended with rainy weather during the tournament.

"We have always said that you need two things to have good crowds, you need local teams to win and you need good weather," tournament director Jim Johnston said. "We didn't have the local teams win as much as we had in the past and weather definitely affected us the final weekend of the tournament."

Cadwell Park got doused with rain during the semifinals on the final Saturday of the tournament. That pushed back the Alexandria Angels vs. Harrisburg Woodies game to start at 11:36 p.m. The game wasn't completed until 1:38 a.m. Johnston said that impacted the final numbers, as he anticipates an additional $3,000 could have been made that night.

He also called the Alexandria 1-0 win over Harrisburg, "maybe the best amateur game I have ever seen."

"It's just unfortunate that everybody didn't get an opportunity to see that game because it was the best game of the tournament," Johnston said.

The Alexandria fans came out and supported its team the next day. The final day brought in $5,394 in gate receipts.

"The gate we had for the championship game was outstanding," Johnston said. "It was a better gate than I thought it would be and again, it just shows that people from around this area are going to come to watch good amateur baseball game even if their team is not playing."

Next year, the tournament will be in Sioux Falls before it returns to Mitchell in 2019. While area teams advancing have been key to the success in Mitchell, this year the State Line League had a strong showing. Larchwood, Harrisburg and Garretson all advanced to the semifinals.

Sundall said continued State Line success next year in Sioux Falls could lead to strong attendance.

"The State Line league did very well this year and that's basically teams from Sioux Falls-south," he said. "So if they continue to be strong and do well next year, we may see a very good tournament in Sioux Falls."