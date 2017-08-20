Kernels swept against Brandon Valley

The Mitchell boys fell behind 4-0 at halftime in the defeat, but coach Ken Novak noticed signs of improvement from the previous game against Yankton.

"We did a much better job keeping and moving the ball," Novak said. "Our next step is to bring it into the final third to finish. Our defense closed passing lanes much more effectively as well."

Jon Goldhammer, Mark Novak, Parker Roden and Cameron Gauger all had shots on goal for the Kernels. Goalie Trevor Lambert blocked 13 shots.

The Kernels (0-4) will host Sturgis at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Pepsi Soccer Complex.

"Regardless of the results, we focus on the continual integral improvements and these little victories—we are confident—will pay out in a 'W' soon," coach Novak added.

The Kernel girls trailed 2-0 at halftime and they gave up 29 shots on goal, while recording only two. Coach Bob Lemon said for the second straight game, the Kernels had a tough time maintaining possession of the ball.

"Brandon used constant pressure to extend a 2-0 halftime lead to a final 5-0 score," Lemon said. "It is always disheartening to give up goals in the last five minutes and Brandon managed to slip two past us at the very end of the game."

Kernel goalie Caroline Titze recorded 24 saves in the game.

The Kernels (1-2) will host Sturgis at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Pepsi Soccer Complex.

"We need to do a better job of winning the 50/50 balls," Lemon added. "Brandon was a step ahead of us on Saturday. We just need to regroup and go at it again on Friday against Sturgis."